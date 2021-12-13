Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Qantas Airways Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QAN   AU000000QAN2

QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED

(QAN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Qantas Airways : HUGS AND HOLIDAYS ARE BACK AS QUEENSLAND BORDER REOPENS

12/13/2021 | 03:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Qantas and Jetstar are set to reunite thousands of loved ones today as Queensland's border reopens to Victoria and New South Wales for the first time in more than five months.

Nearly 10,000 passengers will travel today on close to 100 Qantas and Jetstar flights to and from Queensland, with many of today's flights fully booked. JQ400 will be the first flight to touch down in the sunshine state, arriving on the Gold Coast at 6:25am local time, closely followed by QF504 into Brisbane at 7:25am.

This week, the two airlines will operate around 700 flights to and from Queensland across 28 routes from Victoria and New South Wales. This compares with around 100 flights last week when borders were still closed. Flights from the eastern states will ramp up even further in the lead up to Christmas, with up to 1200 weekly flights to and from Queensland operating from next week.

The reopening of borders also sees Sydney-Brisbane and Melbourne-Brisbane returning to their pre-COVID position in the top three busiest air routes in the country (behind Melbourne-Sydney in top spot).

Flights between Queensland and the ACT will also commence this week, with Jetstar's inaugural Canberra to Brisbane flights taking off on Friday.

Jetstar Group CEO Gareth Evans said today's border reopening was especially significant for people reuniting with family ahead of Christmas and for tourism operators who have suffered over the past two years.

"We know how difficult the border closures have been for many people and today will no doubt be emotional, particularly for family and friends who can reunite after months apart," said Mr Evans.

"We're pleased to bring more people back to Queensland to support thousands of tourism and hospitality operators who have had a tough time with border closures impacting their businesses. The Queensland Government's commitment to keep the borders open gives confidence to travellers and businesses.

"There is huge pent-up demand for flights to and from Queensland with Jetstar seeing a 50 per cent surge in bookings in the first 24 hours after the State Government confirmed the reopening.

"The restart of our interstate Queensland flights is only possible because of the way Queenslanders and Australians more broadly have rolled up their sleeves to get the jab.

"Today is also a day of celebration for our thousands of Queensland-based team members across Jetstar and Qantas, who are now all able to return to work following stand downs during the pandemic."

Since the start of the pandemic Qantas and Jetstar have announced 13 new Queensland routes, including Brisbane to Canberra, Sydney to Mackay, Sydney to Hervey Bay and Brisbane to Wagga.

Disclaimer

Qantas Airways Ltd. published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 08:55:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
03:56aQANTAS AIRWAYS : Hugs and holidays are back as queensland border reopens
PU
12/08Australian airlines gear up for price war as new challengers enter market
RE
12/07Omicron sets back airline industry's recovery hopes
RE
12/07Omicron sets back airline industry's recovery hopes
RE
12/07Australian budget airline Bonza to lease up to 8 737 MAX jets in first year
RE
12/07Consumers to benefit from increased competition on busiest airline routes
AQ
12/07Australian shares rise as RBA holds rates, Omicron fears ease
RE
12/06Qantas expects to reach 115% of pre-COVID domestic capacity levels by April
RE
12/06QANTAS AIRWAYS : Flying kangaroo flies into to india
PU
12/01QANTAS AIRWAYS : Notification regarding unquoted securities - QAN
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 9 069 M 6 490 M 6 490 M
Net income 2022 -607 M -434 M -434 M
Net Debt 2022 4 433 M 3 173 M 3 173 M
P/E ratio 2022 -16,5x
Yield 2022 0,01%
Capitalization 9 434 M 6 765 M 6 751 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,53x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Qantas Airways Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 5,01 AUD
Average target price 6,15 AUD
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan Joseph Joyce CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Vanessa Hudson Chief Financial Officer
Richard J. B. Goyder Chairman
Robert Marcolina Group Executive-Strategy, People & Technology
Maxine Nicole Brenner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED3.30%6 765
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-5.05%24 351
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-8.43%19 081
AIR CHINA LIMITED-12.62%16 492
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-0.22%15 722
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.1.85%14 264