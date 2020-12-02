Qantas Airways : LAUNCHES HOME INSURANCE WITH EXTRA POINTS FOR CHECKING YOUR SMOKE DETECTOR

Sydney, 3 December 2020: Qantas has expanded its insurance portfolio giving Frequent Flyers the ability to earn Qantas Points on their home insurance.

From today, members can earn up to 40,000 Qantas Points when they sign up for a Qantas Home Insurance policy by 28 February 2021, and a further 1 point per $1 spent on their premium.

Policy holders can also earn additional Qantas Points each year by using the Qantas Wellbeing App to track household safety tasks like unplugging unused electrical appliances and checking smoke detectors.

Qantas Home Insurance will include home, contents, renters' and landlord insurance, allowing customers to tailor their level of protection to suit their property and budget.

Qantas Loyalty CEO Olivia Wirth said expanding on the success of its existing insurance range was giving members more ways to earn points for everyday expenses on the ground.

'The products we've launched through Qantas Insurance have seen frequent flyers pocket billions of points.

'Part of that success has been offering ways to earn points in ways that are relevant to what you're insuring. In the same way that we've rewarded our health insurance customers for exercising and car insurance customers for checking their tyres, home insurance customers will be able to earn points by doing some basic household safety tasks.

'That's why Qantas Insurance has become one of the fastest growing ways to earn points in the program and it's an important point of difference for us in the market.

'Australians recognise the benefit of earning points on every day expenses, but also the peace of mind that comes with purchasing a product from a brand they can trust.'

Qantas Home Insurance is the newest product to join the Qantas Insurance portfolio together with health, travel, life and car insurance.

Frequent Flyers opting to combine their car and home insurance can now maximize their rewards by taking out policies with Qantas Insurance. In the past 12 months, Qantas Insurance members have earned over a billion points.

Qantas Home Insurance is underwritten and issued by Auto & General, one of Australia's leading insurers with 20 years' expertise in the sale, management and underwriting of insurance products and insure over 1 Million Australians.

For more information, visit Qantas.com/homeinsurance

Images and a Qantas Home Insurance fact sheet can be accessed here.

Media Enquiries: Qantas Media +61 418 210 005 qantasmedia@qantas.com.au