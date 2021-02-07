Log in
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED

QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED

(QAN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Qantas Airways : MAKING IT EASIER TO HOLIDAY AT HOME IN 2021

02/07/2021 | 05:55pm EST
  • Flexibility boosted with unlimited flight date changes
  • 1 million seat sale with fares from $99 one-way
  • Complimentary beer and wine in Economy

Qantas is providing even more flexibility to customers wishing to change their travel plans, now allowing unlimited flight date changes until at least January 2022.

The change coincides with a nationwide domestic sale, with more than 1 million seats on sale to 55 destinations starting from $99 and a boost to the premium-service offered on-board.

Qantas Group Chief Customer Officer, Stephanie Tully, said with international borders closed, the best way to drive tourism is by making it even easier for Australians to explore their own backyard.

'Customers have told us that sudden changes to border restrictions by state governments are giving them second thoughts about going on holidays or taking a business trip,' Ms Tully said.

'To help manage the uncertainty, we've introduced the highest level of flexibility in the market so people can plan their next trip with confidence.

'As the national carrier, we have an important role to play in helping the industry recover from COVID-19, and we know that given the right opportunity, people are keen to travel.

'By giving customers unlimited flight date changes for almost a year, we think it will encourage more people to book, helping to boost tourism which is so vital to local economies and businesses around the country.'

The updated 'Fly Flexible' policy applies to all new domestic flight bookings for Qantas and QantasLink and Trans-Tasman services booked from today until at least the end of April. The flight date can be changed to any available for sale at the time (up to 355 days in advance). Qantas will waive the change fee (a fare difference may apply).

Customers could previously make one flight change, for travel until the end of June.

PREMIUM SERVICE

This month, Qantas is also making further improvements to inflight food and beverage options for customers, in line with its premium full-service offering. This includes:

  • Complimentary beer and wine for Economy passengers will continue to be available daily across domestic and regional flights (previously available for purchase on certain flights). Included in the beer options will be an exclusive limited-edition Qantas Centenary lager brewed by Lion Nathan.
  • New hot meal options in Economy, ranging from gourmet beef pies and roast vegetable quiches to beef and mushroom ragout and roasted chicken with tomato, garlic and lemon sauce. Qantas is the only domestic airline offering a full meal service including at breakfast and dinner, including key capital city routes between Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. This will be rolled out to shorter flights in March.

Ms Tully said the airline was focused on continuing to deliver a premium service for customers.

'People know exactly what to expect when they book with Qantas, whether its complimentary food and drinks, baggage, fast Wi-Fi or access to dozens of lounges around Australia, she said.

'While COVID-19 has forced a reduction in some inflight services, we're pleased to bring back some of our most popular options as customers take to the skies with Qantas again,' she said.

Qantas has reopened the vast majority of its 35 Qantas Club and Business Lounges across Australia and it's Chairmans Lounges.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Qantas has introduced a number of initiatives improve safety and peace-of-mind when travelling domestically through its Fly Well program, including masks on board, hand sanitising stations and enhanced aircraft cleaning.

NATIONWIDE SALE

Qantas has today launched a nationwide sale across all capital city and regional destinations offering economy fares from $99 one way and $399 one way in Business Class. Fares are on sale from today until 15 February for travel from mid-March.

Some of the one-way fares include

  • Sydney-Byron Bay (Ballina) from $99
  • Launceston-Melbourne from $99
  • Adelaide-Melbourne from $109
  • Brisbane-Cairns from $124
  • Sydney-Hamilton Island from $164
  • Melbourne-Perth from $204

Disclaimer

Qantas Airways Ltd. published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2021 22:54:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
