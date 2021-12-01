Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Qantas Airways Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QAN   AU000000QAN2

QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED

(QAN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Qantas Airways : Notification regarding unquoted securities - QAN

12/01/2021 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

use only

Entity name

QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Thursday December 02, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

QANAA

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

29,000

29/11/2021

For personal

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

16009661901

1.3

ASX issuer code

QAN

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

2/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

ASX +security code and description

QANAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

29/11/2021

use

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

+securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

personal

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme

or a summary of the terms

Each right entitles its holder to receive one QAN ordinary share at the end of the relevant performance period, subject to

the achievement of applicable performance conditions, which is then subject to a one-year trading restriction.

The details of the terms of the Long Term Incentive Plan are set out each year in the Qantas Annual Report, which is

available at https://investor.qantas.com/investors/?page=annual-reports.

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue details

Number of +securities

For

29,000

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 4 - +Securities on issue

For personal use only

Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

QAN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,886,044,698

4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

QANAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

23,075,893

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Qantas Airways Ltd. published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 22:30:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
05:31pQANTAS AIRWAYS : Notification regarding unquoted securities - QAN
PU
04:01aBACK UNDER THE HAMMER : Return of qantas frequent flyer points auction
PU
11/30Qantas to boost flights and restart routes in queensland
AQ
11/30Australian shares end higher as Omicron fears ease; post third monthly loss
RE
11/29Australian shares extend fall on COVID-19 variant fears
RE
11/28Australian shares hit near two-month low on Omicron variant concerns
RE
11/26EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks, Oil Drop on Concerns Over New Covid-19 Variant
DJ
11/26LOCKED IN : Hong Kong COVID rules take mental toll on Cathay pilots
RE
11/26QANTAS AIRWAYS : Frequent flyers to be rewarded for being sustainable
PU
11/26Australia stocks fall sharply as new virus variant unnerves investors
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 9 078 M 6 448 M 6 448 M
Net income 2022 -598 M -425 M -425 M
Net Debt 2022 4 493 M 3 192 M 3 192 M
P/E ratio 2022 -16,6x
Yield 2022 0,01%
Capitalization 9 321 M 6 657 M 6 620 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Qantas Airways Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 4,95 AUD
Average target price 6,18 AUD
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan Joseph Joyce CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Vanessa Hudson Chief Financial Officer
Richard J. B. Goyder Chairman
Robert Marcolina Group Executive-Strategy, People & Technology
Maxine Nicole Brenner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED2.06%6 760
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-9.97%23 088
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-12.43%18 111
AIR CHINA LIMITED-18.85%15 364
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-6.28%14 799
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-2.29%13 684