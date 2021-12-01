Qantas Airways : Notification regarding unquoted securities - QAN
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Thursday December 02, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
QANAA
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
29,000
29/11/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
16009661901
1.3
ASX issuer code
QAN
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
2/12/2021
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
only
ASX +security code and description
QANAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
29/11/2021
use
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued
+securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
No
personal
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme
or a summary of the terms
Each right entitles its holder to receive one QAN ordinary share at the end of the relevant performance period, subject to
the achievement of applicable performance conditions, which is then subject to a one-year trading restriction.
The details of the terms of the Long Term Incentive Plan are set out each year in the Qantas Annual Report, which is
available at https://investor.qantas.com/investors/?page=annual-reports .
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Issue details
Number of +securities
For
29,000
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 4 - +Securities on issue
Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:
(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)
4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
QAN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
1,886,044,698
4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
QANAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
23,075,893
