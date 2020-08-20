Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Qantas Airways Limited    QAN   AU000000QAN2

QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED

(QAN)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/19
3.76 AUD   +2.17%
05:23aQANTAS AIRWAYS : says Australian state border closures hampering recovery, posts $1.4 billion loss
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Qantas Airways : says Australian state border closures hampering recovery, posts $1.4 billion loss

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/20/2020 | 05:23am EDT
Workers are seen near Qantas Airways, Australia's national carrier, Boeing 737-800 aircraft on the tarmac at Adelaide Airport

Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd said state border closures were severely hampering a recovery in the domestic aviation market, which, alongside its lack of international flying, would lead to a significant loss this financial year.

The airline on Thursday posted a full-year net loss of A$1.964 billion ($1.41 billion) for the 12 months that ended June 30, one of its largest ever, driven by impairment charges and restructuring costs meant to help it weather the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief executive Alan Joyce said that trading conditions were the worst in the airline's 100-year history and that a national framework on when states could open borders was needed to boost domestic flying.

He said it made sense to lock down in Victoria, which has the nation's highest case count, but not to ban travel between places like Western Australia and South Australia, which are reporting no community tranmission of COVID-19.

"We're not saying, 'open the borders' blankly," Joyce said. "We're saying, 'Let's have the rules to say what would you have to see in order for those borders to be open.'"

The airline is running only 20% of its usual domestic schedule in August, but he said that could increase to more than 75% if all state borders reopened before international ones.

Most international flying is unlikely to resume until a vaccine is widely distributed, which might occur in mid- to late 2021, Joyce said.

Qantas took about A$2.8 billion worth of one-off charges alongside its results, which included a writedown of A$1.4 billion on its Airbus SE A380 fleet, which is parked in the Mojave desert.

Its biggest-ever net loss was A$2.84 billion in 2014, which prompted major cost cuts and led to strong annual profits of about A$900 million for four years before the pandemic.

"We were on track for another profit above A$1 billion when this crisis struck," Joyce said.

The carrier's A$124 million underlying pre-tax profit in the 12 months ended June 30, its most-watched financial figure, was well above the A$6.5 million average profit expected by 11 analysts polled by Refinitiv. That was due mostly to a strong first half before the pandemic hit.

The airline in June raised more than A$1.4 billion from institutional and retail shareholders to help it weather the pandemic, announced plans to cut at least 20% of its staff, equating to 6,000 jobs.

($1 = 1.3916 Australian dollars)

By Jamie Freed

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -2.88% 68.23 Real-time Quote.-46.16%
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 2.17% 3.76 End-of-day quote.-47.12%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
05:23aQANTAS AIRWAYS : says Australian state border closures hampering recovery, posts..
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/19QANTAS AIRWAYS : posts annual loss of $1.41 billion due to COVID-19
AQ
08/19NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/19Qantas CEO Says 20% Of Normal Domestic Capacity Is Minimum Airline Will Opera..
RE
08/19QANTAS AIRWAYS : says Australian state border closures hampering recovery, posts..
RE
08/19NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/19QANTAS AIRWAYS : expects global travel won't resume until mid-2021
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 13 572 M 9 708 M 9 708 M
Net income 2020 -2 068 M -1 479 M -1 479 M
Net Debt 2020 4 540 M 3 248 M 3 248 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,62x
Yield 2020 1,52%
Capitalization 6 999 M 5 061 M 5 006 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,85x
EV / Sales 2021 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 29 586
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Qantas Airways Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 4,36 AUD
Last Close Price 3,76 AUD
Spread / Highest target 41,2%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Joseph Joyce CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Richard J. B. Goyder Chairman
Vanessa Hudson Chief Financial Officer
Robert Marcolina Group Executive-Strategy, Innovation & Technology
Barbara Kay Ward Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED-47.12%5 061
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-52.68%17 578
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-21.09%14 975
AIR CHINA LIMITED-34.13%13 647
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-27.48%11 344
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-60.90%10 021
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group