MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Qantas Airways Limited    QAN   AU000000QAN2

QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED

(QAN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Qantas Airways : sells $370 mln of bonds to boost liquidity, replace maturing debt

09/01/2020 | 01:07am EDT

SYDNEY, Sept 1(Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd said on Tuesday it had issued A$500 million ($369.90 million) of unsecured bonds with a coupon of 5.25% to help strengthen liquidity and replace maturing debt as it deals with a plunge in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline said in a statement that the 10-year issue was oversubscribed. The coupon rate is higher than its last pre-pandemic issuance of a A$425 million, 10-year bond with a coupon of 2.95% in November. ($1 = 1.3517 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jamie Freed; additional reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 1.29% 3.94 End-of-day quote.-44.59%
VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.17% 0.086 End-of-day quote.-42.67%
Financials
Sales 2020 13 572 M 10 051 M 10 051 M
Net income 2020 -2 068 M -1 531 M -1 531 M
Net Debt 2020 4 540 M 3 363 M 3 363 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,71x
Yield 2020 1,45%
Capitalization 7 334 M 5 412 M 5 432 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,87x
EV / Sales 2021 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 29 586
Free-Float 78,2%
Chart QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Qantas Airways Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 4,23 AUD
Last Close Price 3,94 AUD
Spread / Highest target 24,4%
Spread / Average Target 7,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Joseph Joyce CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Richard J. B. Goyder Chairman
Vanessa Hudson Chief Financial Officer
Robert Marcolina Group Executive-Strategy, Innovation & Technology
Barbara Kay Ward Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED-44.59%5 412
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-47.25%20 322
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-13.36%16 434
AIR CHINA LIMITED-32.49%13 563
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-21.95%11 476
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-59.13%10 865
