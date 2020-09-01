Qantas Airways : sells $370 mln of bonds to boost liquidity, replace maturing debt

SYDNEY, Sept 1(Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd said
on Tuesday it had issued A$500 million ($369.90 million) of
unsecured bonds with a coupon of 5.25% to help strengthen
liquidity and replace maturing debt as it deals with a plunge in
demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The airline said in a statement that the 10-year issue was
oversubscribed. The coupon rate is higher than its last
pre-pandemic issuance of a A$425 million, 10-year bond with a
coupon of 2.95% in November.
($1 = 1.3517 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Jamie Freed; additional reporting by Wayne Cole;
Editing by Kim Coghill)