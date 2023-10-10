The Qantas Board announced plans for board renewal in recognition of the reputational issues facing the Group and to support restoration of trust in the company. Chairman Richard Goyder will retire prior to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in late 2024. As announced in May, non-executive director Michael L'Estrange will retire at this year's AGM on 3 November 2023.

To facilitate further renewal, Jacqueline Hey and Maxine Brenner will retire at the Qantas half-year results in February 2024 after 10 years of service.