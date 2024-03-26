Qantas Airways Limited is an Australia-based company, which operates domestic and international airlines. The Company is focused on the operation of international and domestic air transportation services, the provision of freight services, and the operation of a frequent flyer loyalty program. The Company's segments include Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group and Qantas Loyalty. The Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, and Jetstar Group are engaged in passenger flying business and air cargo and express freight businesses. The Qantas Loyalty segment is engaged in the customer loyalty recognition programs. Its main business is the transportation of customers using two airline brands, which include Qantas and Jetstar. Its airline brands operate in regional, domestic and international services. The Company operates in Australia, New Zealand, South Pacific, Asia, Europe, North and South America, and Africa.

Sector Airlines