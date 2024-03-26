March 26 (Reuters) - A Qantas Airways' flight from Melbourne to Perth experienced an issue with one of its engines on Monday night, but the Airbus aircraft landed safely without further incident in Perth, a Qantas spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday. (Reporting by Ayushman Ojha; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
