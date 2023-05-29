Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Qantas Airways Limited
  News
  Summary
    QAN   AU000000QAN2

QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED

(QAN)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:06:36 2023-05-30 am EDT
6.550 AUD   +2.02%
Qantas expects international unit to be twice as profitable as tourism rebounds
RE
Qantas expects international unit to be twice as profitable as tourism rebounds
RE
Australian shares edge higher amid fresh hurdles for US debt ceiling deal
RE
Qantas expects international unit to be twice as profitable as tourism rebounds

05/29/2023 | 11:30pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Qantas planes are seen at Kingsford Smith International Airport in Sydney

(Reuters) - Qantas Airways on Tuesday forecast its international divisions to be twice as profitable in the post-COVID era on strong recovery in tourism, with earnings at domestic and loyalty divisions also projected to improve.

International margins at Australia's flagship carrier are forecast to grow to more than 8% in fiscal 2024, with its long-haul travel program Project Sunrise set to take off in late 2025, seen further boosting margins up to 12% in the future.

"This is a structurally different business than it was before COVID, operating in markets that have also changed," Alan Joyce, Qantas' outgoing chief executive officer said.

Project Sunrise, which will start with Sydney to London and New York on Airbus A350-1000 aircraft, is projected to deliver earnings in excess of around A$400 million ($261 million) every year from when all 12 aircraft ordered complete their first full year in service.

Qantas also expects its Loyalty division to reach its fiscal 2024 earnings before interest and taxes target of A$500 -A$600 million, rising further to A$800 million to A$1 billion by fiscal 2030.

Qantas reaffirmed its 2024 capital expenditure forecast provided in February of between A$3 billion and A$3.2 billion. That compares with its fiscal 2023 outlook of A$2.6 billion to A$2.7 billion.

Qantas shares were trading 1.8% higher as at 0300 GMT, marking their biggest intraday gain in nearly a week.

($1 = 1.5334 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.32% 125.28 Real-time Quote.12.84%
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 1.95% 6.55 Delayed Quote.6.99%
TOPIX INDEX -0.18% 2157.07 Delayed Quote.13.43%
Financials
Sales 2023 19 437 M 12 711 M 12 711 M
Net income 2023 1 653 M 1 081 M 1 081 M
Net Debt 2023 2 854 M 1 866 M 1 866 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,99x
Yield 2023 0,02%
Capitalization 11 233 M 7 346 M 7 346 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
EV / Sales 2024 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 17 000
Free-Float 99,0%
