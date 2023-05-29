Qantas expects international unit to be twice as profitable as tourism rebounds

(Rewrites through to focus on earnings forecast from long-haul
May 30 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways on Tuesday
forecast its international divisions to be twice as profitable
in the post-COVID era on strong recovery in tourism, with
earnings at domestic and loyalty divisions also projected to
improve.
International margins at Australia's flagship carrier are
forecast to grow to more than 8% in fiscal 2024, with its
long-haul travel program Project Sunrise set to take off in late
2025, seen further boosting margins up to 12% in the future.
"This is a structurally different business than it was
before COVID, operating in markets that have also changed," Alan
Joyce, Qantas' outgoing chief executive officer said.
Project Sunrise, which will start with Sydney to London and
New York on Airbus A350-1000 aircraft, is projected to deliver
earnings in excess of around A$400 million ($261 million) every
year from when all 12 aircraft ordered complete their first full
year in service.
Qantas also expects its Loyalty division to reach its
fiscal 2024 earnings before interest and taxes target of A$500
-A$600 million, rising further to A$800 million to A$1 billion
by fiscal 2030.
Qantas reaffirmed its 2024 capital expenditure forecast
provided in February of between A$3 billion and A$3.2 billion.
That compares with its fiscal 2023 outlook of A$2.6 billion to
A$2.7 billion.
Qantas shares were trading 1.8% higher as at 0300 GMT,
marking their biggest intraday gain in nearly a week.
($1 = 1.5334 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Navya Mittal in Bengaluru;
Editing by Shailesh Kuber)