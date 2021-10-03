Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Qantas Airways Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QAN   AU000000QAN2

QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED

(QAN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Qantas launches contest to replace small jets -sources

10/03/2021 | 03:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Qantas planes are seen at Kingsford Smith International Airport in Sydney

SYDNEY/BOSTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways is in talks with several planemakers over plans to renew its main narrowbody and regional airliner fleets and is expected to formalise the negotiations with a tender announcement within days, industry sources said.

The Australian carrier is studying the Airbus A220 and Brazilian Embraer's E2 to replace a regional fleet of 20 Boeing 717s and 18 Fokker 100s, they added.

Boeing's 737 MAX 7, the smallest member of its best-selling single-aisle family, is also seen as a contender.

In the busiest part of the market, Airbus and Boeing are competing head to head as Qantas also seeks to replace Boeing 737-800s, the oldest of which are nearly 20 years old.

The combined moves could lead to staggered purchases of as many as 100 jets including options, the sources said.

In Boston, where airline executives were gathering for an industry meeting, Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce declined to comment ahead of a virtual news briefing scheduled for Monday. Planemakers Airbus, Boeing and Embraer also declined to comment.

Talks over the influential airline's business have been under way for months, but Qantas is expected to set out its requirements publicly within days as it and other airlines eye potential bargains for jets in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

"We've said for some time that the renewal of our domestic narrowbody fleet is on our agenda," a Qantas spokesperson said.

"It's a long-term proposition and when we have any material updates to provide, we will.”

Qantas had initially planned to place an order in 2020 https://www.reuters.com/article/qantas-fleet-orders-idUSL3N20G2W6 but that was delayed by the pandemic. Chief Financial Officer Vanessa Hudson said in February a tender would be launched this year.

Qantas budget arm Jetstar has 109 A320neo family planes on order https://www.reuters.com/article/us-france-airshow-qantas-idUSKCN1TK06Q, but the start of deliveries has been postponed until at least July 2022 due to the impact of the pandemic.

In a separate contest dubbed 'Project Sunrise,' Qantas selected Airbus over Boeing for jets capable of staging the world's longest commercial flights from Sydney to London, but the plans were delayed by the pandemic.

Joyce said in August that order for A350-family jets would not be revisited until international borders reopened.

Australia said on Friday it would begin a staged opening of international borders https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/australia-ease-international-travel-curbs-sources-2021-10-01 next month but only vaccinated citizens and permanent residents would be included and they would be required to quarantine at home for seven days on arrival.

The country has not set a date for opening borders to foreigners. (Reporting by Jamie Freed, additional reporting by Tim Hepher, editing by Philippa Fletcher)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 1.29% 116.58 Real-time Quote.29.85%
EMBRAER S.A. 4.93% 24.27 End-of-day quote.174.24%
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 0.71% 5.71 End-of-day quote.17.73%
All news about QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
03:43pQantas launches contest to replace small jets -sources
RE
10/02AIR NEW ZEALAND : to require COVID-19 vaccination for international travelers
RE
10/01QANTAS AIRWAYS : Christmas comes early for australians as international travel restarts ah..
PU
10/01QANTAS AIRWAYS : to bring forward restart of international flights to November
RE
09/29QANTAS AIRWAYS : COVID restrictions bring domestic airline industry to a standstill
AQ
09/27QANTAS AIRWAYS : And jetstar update flight schedules as state plans are laid out
PU
09/27Australia shares end higher on reopening hopes; energy, bank stocks gain
RE
09/27QANTAS AIRWAYS : Sydney's COVID-19 lockdown to end sooner for the vaccinated
RE
09/24QANTAS AIRWAYS : New qantas routes from adelaide take flight to the tropics and the apple ..
PU
09/17QANTAS AIRWAYS : Three CEOs on the future of inclusion and diversity in the workplace
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 9 123 M 6 620 M 6 620 M
Net income 2022 -662 M -480 M -480 M
Net Debt 2022 4 825 M 3 501 M 3 501 M
P/E ratio 2022 -15,7x
Yield 2022 0,01%
Capitalization 10 752 M 7 804 M 7 801 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,71x
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Qantas Airways Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 5,71 AUD
Average target price 5,99 AUD
Spread / Average Target 4,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan Joseph Joyce CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Vanessa Hudson Chief Financial Officer
Richard J. B. Goyder Chairman
Robert Marcolina Group Executive-Strategy, People & Technology
Barbara Kay Ward Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED17.73%7 804
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.12.86%28 939
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC5.48%22 435
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.18.64%16 614
AIR CHINA LIMITED-15.57%14 516
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-4.76%13 779