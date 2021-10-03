Qantas launches contest to replace small jets -sources

SYDNEY/BOSTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways is
in talks with several planemakers over plans to renew its main
narrowbody and regional airliner fleets and is expected to
formalise the negotiations with a tender announcement within
days, industry sources said.
The Australian carrier is studying the Airbus A220
and Brazilian Embraer's E2 to replace a regional
fleet of 20 Boeing 717s and 18 Fokker 100s, they added.
Boeing's 737 MAX 7, the smallest member of its best-selling
single-aisle family, is also seen as a contender.
In the busiest part of the market, Airbus and Boeing
are competing head to head as Qantas also seeks to replace
Boeing 737-800s, the oldest of which are nearly 20 years old.
The combined moves could lead to staggered purchases of as
many as 100 jets including options, the sources said.
In Boston, where airline executives were gathering for an
industry meeting, Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce declined to
comment ahead of a virtual news briefing scheduled for Monday.
Planemakers Airbus, Boeing and Embraer also declined to comment.
Talks over the influential airline's business have been
under way for months, but Qantas is expected to set out its
requirements publicly within days as it and other airlines eye
potential bargains for jets in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.
"We've said for some time that the renewal of our domestic
narrowbody fleet is on our agenda," a Qantas spokesperson said.
"It's a long-term proposition and when we have any material
updates to provide, we will.”
Qantas had initially planned to place an order in 2020 https://www.reuters.com/article/qantas-fleet-orders-idUSL3N20G2W6
but that was delayed by the pandemic. Chief Financial Officer
Vanessa Hudson said in February a tender would be launched this
year.
Qantas budget arm Jetstar has 109 A320neo family planes on
order https://www.reuters.com/article/us-france-airshow-qantas-idUSKCN1TK06Q,
but the start of deliveries has been postponed until at least
July 2022 due to the impact of the pandemic.
In a separate contest dubbed 'Project Sunrise,' Qantas
selected Airbus over Boeing for jets capable of staging the
world's longest commercial flights from Sydney to London, but
the plans were delayed by the pandemic.
Joyce said in August that order for A350-family jets would
not be revisited until international borders reopened.
Australia said on Friday it would begin a staged opening of
international borders https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/australia-ease-international-travel-curbs-sources-2021-10-01
next month but only vaccinated citizens and permanent residents
would be included and they would be required to quarantine at
home for seven days on arrival.
The country has not set a date for opening borders to
foreigners.
(Reporting by Jamie Freed, additional reporting by Tim Hepher,
editing by Philippa Fletcher)