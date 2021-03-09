Log in
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED

QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED

(QAN)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Qantas' low-cost Jetstar back to 90% of pre-pandemic domestic capacity

03/09/2021 | 11:08pm EST
SYDNEY, March 10 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd's budget arm Jetstar is flying 90% of its pre-pandemic domestic schedule in March amid a rebound in demand as state borders have reopened in Australia, Jetstar's chief executive said on Wednesday.

"We are feeling certainly more positive than we have in 12 months," Jetstar Group CEO Gareth Evans said at a CAPA Centre for Aviation event.

The low-cost airline in December had hoped to reach more than 110% of its pre-pandemic domestic schedule by this month, but that was downgraded because of state border closures amid COVID-19 case clusters.

Qantas has been boosting capacity at Jetstar more quickly than at its main brand because business travel is taking longer to recover to pre-pandemic levels than leisure travel.

Qantas expects its total domestic capacity, including Jetstar, to reach 80% of normal in the fourth quarter, which ends June 30.

Qantas is also leveraging Jetstar's lower-cost offering in competition with Regional Express Ltd, a new entrant on the Sydney-Melbourne route.

Jetstar has been offering fares as low as A$29 each way to undercut Rex's lowest fares on the route by A$20.

"We are absolutely going to be watching them very carefully as we do with all competitors," Evans said. "We are always going to have the lowest fares in the market."

Australia's international borders are largely closed, meaning domestic travel is the only option for most residents.

Qantas does not expect widespread international travel to return until at least Oct. 31, in line with the country's COVID vaccination programme.

Jetstar has delayed the delivery of its first Airbus SE A321neoLRs, aimed at the international market, to 2022 or 2023, Evans said. Before the pandemic hit, it had expected the first of 18 of the planes to arrive in August 2020.

Jetstar plans to resume using its Boeing Co 787s in the international market as soon as borders reopen, Evans said. (Reporting by Jamie Freed. Editing by Gerry Doyle)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.26% 100.26 Real-time Quote.11.67%
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 2.39% 5.14 End-of-day quote.5.98%
REGIONAL EXPRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.31% 1.63 End-of-day quote.-20.87%
THE BOEING COMPANY 2.94% 230.61 Delayed Quote.7.73%
Financials
Sales 2021 6 026 M 4 635 M 4 635 M
Net income 2021 -1 351 M -1 039 M -1 039 M
Net Debt 2021 4 885 M 3 757 M 3 757 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,31x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9 646 M 7 427 M 7 420 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,41x
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Qantas Airways Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 5,56 AUD
Last Close Price 5,14 AUD
Spread / Highest target 26,1%
Spread / Average Target 8,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alan Joseph Joyce CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Vanessa Hudson Chief Financial Officer
Richard J. B. Goyder Chairman
Robert Marcolina Group Executive-Strategy, People & Technology
Barbara Kay Ward Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED5.98%7 230
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.18.43%30 448
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC2.37%22 256
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.23.54%17 217
AIR CHINA LIMITED5.08%15 555
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.31.16%14 412
