READY FOR TAKE-OFF: QANTAS GEARS UP TO WELCOME CUSTOMERS BACK TO INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL

User-friendly digital experience to guide customers step-by-step through international flying

Qantas customer favourites return, including pyjamas and amenity kits

Inflight and lounge menus featuring new plant-based options and signature cocktail

Qantas has unveiled a range of new experiences to join the return of much-loved customer favourites as the airline prepares to resume scheduled international flights next week for the first time in 20 months.

While the international travel experience will largely be the same as pre-COVID, some things will look and feel a little different, particularly in the short-term.

New initiatives including a customised digital travel guide for customers are designed to help passengers navigate travel requirements before they leave home.

Qantas Group Chief Customer Officer Stephanie Tully said: "The safe reopening of Australia's borders and our first international flights will be a very special day for the entire Qantas team which is excited to get back flying and help reconnect our customers with family and friends around the world.

"We have redesigned our digital booking experience with world-first technology to help our customers easily navigate the post COVID-19 world of international travel and guide them through each step, including regular checklists sent via text ahead of their flights.

"Some things haven't changed including our world class premium service. Our customers can expect a mix of new initiatives and a return of many favourites, all designed to make them feel right at home again the minute they step in to one of our lounges or on board our aircraft."

DIGITAL SOLUTION

Qantas has developed technology across its website and app and will roll out a revamped digital booking and pre-departure experience that will be tailored to each customer's journey.

The new digital experience will guide customers through what they need to do their international travel based on government requirements at their time of travel. This will include:

Pre-booking: Destination specific travel requirements available on qantas.com.

Booking: Travel requirements emailed to customers upon booking and link to upcoming interactive Travel Ready section on qantas.com.

Pre-departure: Emails/SMSs to customers seven days, four days and one day ahead of departure with customised checklists, reminders and links to relevant information.

Over the coming weeks, the digital experience will include a seamless integration with the IATA Travel Pass to help customers travel stress free, by enabling them to upload their vaccine and testing documents and be cleared to fly before they get to the airport. Airport check-in for international flights will also open an hour earlier than pre-COVID to allow extra time.

NEW MENU

From November onwards, Qantas will roll out a new menu across its international flights and in the lounges including a number of new plant-based options.

In response to the growing popularity, plant-based meals such as potato and celeriac gratin with roast fennel, peas, mushrooms and onion sauce and Ratatouille Pasta Bake with Herb Crumb, Cauliflower & Green Beans will be available across all cabins on international flights from mid-November. Iconic Australian ice-creams will also be added to the inflight menu including Paddle Pops and Splices.

The new offering will also include a signature cocktail - the Qantas Sky Spritz - developed by SOFI to celebrate the return to international skies featuring Australian botanicals including Davidson Plum and Finger Lime.

The airline is restocking fridges ahead of the reopening of the Sydney International First Lounge from Monday including 125 punnets of strawberries and 25 kilograms of passionfruit a day for the signature Neil Perry pavlovas.

Qantas has announced it will use Darwin International Airport's Catalina Lounge as a pop-up International Transit lounge for eligible customers transiting through Darwin on their way to and from London. Other international lounges will reopen to align with the return of further international routes.

Fly Well kits will continue to be available onboard and other changes to inflight services include using fully compostable paper wrappings on amenity kits, sustainably sourced bamboo combined swizzles and stirrers and new compostable cups rolled out on all international flights.

It is an Australian Government requirement that face masks be worn in airports and on-board flights.

Qantas encourages all travellers to consider taking out travel insurance before an international flight and in a post COVID world, one that incorporates some COVID cover. There are a number of products available to travellers, so customers can choose a policy that will best suit their needs.