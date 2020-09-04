Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Qantas Airways Limited    QAN   AU000000QAN2

QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED

(QAN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Virgin Australia creditors approve airline's purchase by Bain Capital

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 12:09am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A rainbow from a passing rain shower sits over Virgin Australia aircraft at Sydney's Airport in Australia

Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd's creditors voted on Friday in favour of the purchase of Australia's second-biggest airline by U.S. private equity group Bain Capital, administrator Deloitte said, paving the way for a strategic overhaul.

The deal will allow the carrier to emerge from voluntary administration, which it had entered in April owing A$7 billion ($5 billion) to creditors after suffering from a sharp plunge in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bain deal gives unsecured creditors a return of 9% to 13% of their investment and involves a financial commitment of A$3.5 billion, according to administrator Deloitte, which said Virgin shares should be transferred to the private equity group by Oct. 31.

Bain Capital Managing Director Mike Murphy said in a statement the purchase approval was an important milestone in the airline's recovery.

Under Bain's business plan, Virgin plans to cut a third of its workforce as part of an overhaul to focus on being a domestic and short-haul international Boeing Co 737 operator competing against Qantas Airways Ltd.

Virgin Chief Executive Paul Scurrah said on Wednesday that the airline was likely to cede some market share to Qantas as it exited unprofitable routes.

Before the pandemic, Virgin had spent a decade transforming itself from a low-cost carrier to a full-service rival to Qantas competing for corporate travellers, but that came at the cost of years of losses.

Virgin will still seek corporate business but it plans to market itself more as a value-for-money option rather than chasing large accounts at any cost, Scurrah said at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit on Wednesday.

"Travel budgets are going to be under more pressure than ever when things come back," he said. "Our lower cost base allows us to compete more aggressively as a value carrier."

($1 = 1.3759 Australian dollars)

By Jamie Freed

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -3.44% 168.77 Delayed Quote.-46.35%
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 0.25% 3.96 End-of-day quote.-44.30%
VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.17% 0.086 End-of-day quote.-42.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
12:21aVirgin Australia creditors approve airline's purchase by Bain Capital
RE
12:09aVirgin Australia creditors approve airline's purchase by Bain Capital
RE
09/03U.S. airlines isolated in bid to scrap change fees forever
RE
09/02Australia shares rise most in 4 weeks on broader economic recovery optimism
RE
09/02Virgin Australia says revival plan could cede domestic market share to Qantas
RE
09/02Virgin Australia says revival plan could cede domestic market share to Qantas
RE
09/01Qantas does not plan to remove booking change fees permanently - CEO
RE
09/01REFILE-Australian shares end near 1-month lows, dire GDP data eyed
RE
09/01QANTAS AIRWAYS : Confirms $500 million unsecured bond issue
PU
09/01QANTAS AIRWAYS : sells $370 mln of bonds to boost liquidity, refinance
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 13 572 M 9 866 M 9 866 M
Net income 2020 -2 068 M -1 503 M -1 503 M
Net Debt 2020 4 540 M 3 300 M 3 300 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,73x
Yield 2020 1,44%
Capitalization 7 371 M 5 362 M 5 358 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,88x
EV / Sales 2021 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 29 586
Free-Float 78,2%
Chart QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Qantas Airways Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 4,23 AUD
Last Close Price 3,96 AUD
Spread / Highest target 23,7%
Spread / Average Target 6,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Joseph Joyce CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Richard J. B. Goyder Chairman
Vanessa Hudson Chief Financial Officer
Robert Marcolina Group Executive-Strategy, Innovation & Technology
Barbara Kay Ward Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED-44.30%5 376
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-46.61%19 782
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-19.79%15 135
AIR CHINA LIMITED-31.35%13 580
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-18.70%11 638
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-57.54%10 734
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group