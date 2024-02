QANTM Intellectual Property Limited is an Australia-based company that owns intellectual property (IP) businesses operating in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Malaysia. The Company also provides a range of services across the IP value chain to a range of Australian and international clients, ranging from start-up technology businesses to Fortune 500 multinationals, public research institutions and universities. The Company's brands include Davies Collison Cave Pty Ltd (DCC), FPA Patent Attorneys Pty Ltd (FPA), Cotters Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys (Cotters), Advanz Fidelis IP Sdn Bhd (ADVANZ), and Sortify.tm Ltd (including Sortify's brands DIY Trademarks, Trademarks Online and Trademark Planet). The Company also provides services in relation to patents, designs and trademarks and through DCC, a litigation service in relation to patent and trademark protection. ADVANZ provides trademark, industrial designs and intellectual property prosecution and advisory services.

Sector Entertainment Production