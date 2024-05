Qatar Cinema and Film Distribution Co QPSC is a Qatar-based public shareholding company engaged in the field of arts and cultural entertainment. The Company operates in two segments, namely movies playing and investment. The Company is involved in the business of importing and distributing cinema movies, sale and rent of movies recorded on compact disks’ (CD’s), manage cinemas and theaters. The Company also produces and distributes various commercial advertisements and invests in quoted shares and real estate. The Company owns five independent cinemas, namely Aspire Ladies Cinema, Gulf / Doha Cinema, Landmark Cinema, Royal Plaza Cinema, and The Mall Cinema.