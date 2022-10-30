Advanced search
Homepage
Equities
Qatar
Qatar Exchange
Qatar Electricity & Water Company Q.P.S.C.
News
Summary
QEWS
QA0006929812
QATAR ELECTRICITY & WATER COMPANY Q.P.S.C.
(QEWS)
Add to my list
Report
End-of-day quote Qatar Exchange -
2022-10-26
17.98
QAR
+1.01%
10/27
Qatar Electricity & Water Company Q.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
10/20
APG - Mercom Capital Group, IIc
AQ
10/19
QatarEnergy Acquires Solar Developer Siraj Energy for an Undisclosed Amount
AQ
Transcript : Qatar Electricity & Water Company Q.P.S.C., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 30, 2022
10/30/2022 | 06:00am EDT
Hello and welcome to the Qatar Electricity & Water Conference. [Operator Instructions] And finally, I would like to advise all participants that this call is being recorded. Thank you.I'd now...
© S&P Capital IQ 2022
Financials
QAR
USD
Sales 2022
2 491 M
684 M
684 M
Net income 2022
1 427 M
392 M
392 M
Net Debt 2022
1 510 M
415 M
415 M
P/E ratio 2022
13,8x
Yield 2022
4,73%
Capitalization
20 009 M
5 496 M
5 496 M
EV / Sales 2022
8,64x
EV / Sales 2023
8,40x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
43,9%
More Financials
Chart QATAR ELECTRICITY & WATER COMPANY Q.P.S.C.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QATAR ELECTRICITY & WATER COMPANY Q.P.S.C.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
17,98 QAR
Average target price
20,85 QAR
Spread / Average Target
16,0%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Nasser Mubarak Al-Hajri
General Manager, Managing Director & Director
Narayana Rao
Chief Financial Officer & Finance Manager
Saad Sharida Al-Kaabi
Chairman
Imran Humji
Manager-Information Technology
Nasser bin Khalil Al-Jaidah
Independent Non-Executive Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
QATAR ELECTRICITY & WATER COMPANY Q.P.S.C.
8.31%
5 433
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY
121.21%
89 374
SEMPRA ENERGY
15.20%
47 898
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
20.79%
44 315
NATIONAL GRID PLC
-10.53%
40 219
ACWA POWER COMPANY
109.52%
34 235
More Results
