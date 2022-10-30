Advanced search
    QEWS   QA0006929812

QATAR ELECTRICITY & WATER COMPANY Q.P.S.C.

(QEWS)
End-of-day quote Qatar Exchange  -  2022-10-26
17.98 QAR   +1.01%
10/27Qatar Electricity & Water Company Q.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
10/20APG - Mercom Capital Group, IIc
AQ
10/19QatarEnergy Acquires Solar Developer Siraj Energy for an Undisclosed Amount
AQ
Transcript : Qatar Electricity & Water Company Q.P.S.C., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 30, 2022

10/30/2022 | 06:00am EDT
Hello and welcome to the Qatar Electricity & Water Conference. [Operator Instructions] And finally, I would like to advise all participants that this call is being recorded. Thank you.I'd now...


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 491 M 684 M 684 M
Net income 2022 1 427 M 392 M 392 M
Net Debt 2022 1 510 M 415 M 415 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,8x
Yield 2022 4,73%
Capitalization 20 009 M 5 496 M 5 496 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,64x
EV / Sales 2023 8,40x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 43,9%
Chart QATAR ELECTRICITY & WATER COMPANY Q.P.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Qatar Electricity & Water Company Q.P.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QATAR ELECTRICITY & WATER COMPANY Q.P.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 17,98 QAR
Average target price 20,85 QAR
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Nasser Mubarak Al-Hajri General Manager, Managing Director & Director
Narayana Rao Chief Financial Officer & Finance Manager
Saad Sharida Al-Kaabi Chairman
Imran Humji Manager-Information Technology
Nasser bin Khalil Al-Jaidah Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QATAR ELECTRICITY & WATER COMPANY Q.P.S.C.8.31%5 433
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY121.21%89 374
SEMPRA ENERGY15.20%47 898
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE20.79%44 315
NATIONAL GRID PLC-10.53%40 219
ACWA POWER COMPANY109.52%34 235