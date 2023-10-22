Oct 22 (Reuters) - Qatar Electricity and Water Company QPSC:

* Q3 NET PROFIT 1.109 BILLION RIYALS ($304.04 million) VERSUS 1.250 BILLION IN THE SAME PERIOD A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6475 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Hatem Maher)