Qatar Electricity and Water Company QPSC, formerly Qatar Electricity & Water Company QSC, is a Qatar-based company engaged in the production of electricity and water. The Company operates plants for the generation of electricity and desalination of water in the State of Qatar, and sells its products to the Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation. The Company's subsidiaries include Ras Laffan Operating Company WLL, which is engaged in the management, operation, maintenance and development of electricity and water desalination plants in Qatar, and Ras Laffan Power Company Limited QSC, which is engaged to develop, own, operate and maintain an electricity and water desalination plant in Qatar. The Company also holds shares in jointly controlled and associated entities, including Q Power QSC, Mesaieed Power Company Limited QSC, Ras Girtas Power Company Limited, AES Oasis Limited, Phoenix Power Company and Phoenix Operating Company.

Sector Multiline Utilities