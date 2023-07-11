Qatar Gas Transport Nakilat Co Ltd QPSC is a Qatar-based company engaged in energy transportation. Its business portfolio includes a wide range of maritime services such as ship repair, offshore fabrication, towage, and shipping agency support. The Company operates in one business segment that of Wholly owned gas transportation vessels. The Company provides, directly or through its subsidiaries and joint venture companies, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and gas derivative vessels leasing services with matching dry-docking facilities, as well as agency services, marine services, chartering of vessels and shipping management, construction, and maintenance of a range of marine and offshore structures. Its fleet consists of approximately 69 LNG carriers, approximately 29 Wholly owned vessels and more than 40 Jointly owned vessels. Company's subsidiaries include Nakilat Agency Company Navigation Limited, Nakilat Maritime Corporation, QGTC Shipping (M.I.) Inc, among others.