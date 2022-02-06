QATAR'S NAKILAT 2021 NET PROFIT 1.35 BLN RIYALS UP 16.7% YEAR ON…

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Undervalued stocks
Quality stocks
Momentum stocks
trend-following stocks
Growth stocks
Investment themes
The Internet of Things
Education
Semiconductors
Boats
The genomic revolution
Biotechnology
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
The Internet of Things
Education
Semiconductors
Boats
The genomic revolution
Biotechnology
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
Qatar
Qatar Exchange
Qatar Gas Transport Company Limited (Nakilat) (QPSC)
News
Summary
QGTS
QA000A0KD6L1
QATAR GAS TRANSPORT COMPANY LIMITED (NAKILAT) (QPSC)
(QGTS)
Add to my list
Report
End-of-day quote Qatar Exchange - 02/03
3.64
QAR
-2.15%
11:15a
Qatar's nakilat 2021 net profit 1.35 bln riyals up 16.7% year on…
RE
11:08a
QATAR GAS TRANSPORT NAKILAT QPSC
: Nakilat records highest profit of QAR 1,354 million since inception, increase by 16.7% for FY2021
PU
02/01
QATAR GAS TRANSPORT NAKILAT QPSC
: N-KOM and American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) JDP to Explore Using Remote Survey Techniques to Augment Shipyard Surveys
PU
Summary
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
QATAR'S NAKILAT 2021 NET PROFIT 1.35 BLN RIYALS UP 16.7% YEAR ON…
02/06/2022 | 11:15am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
QATAR'S NAKILAT 2021 NET PROFIT 1.35 BLN RIYALS UP 16.7% YEAR ON YEAR
© Reuters 2022
All news about QATAR GAS TRANSPORT COMPANY LIMITED (NAKILAT) (QPSC)
11:15a
Qatar's nakilat 2021 net profit 1.35 bln riyals up 16.7% year on…
RE
11:08a
QATAR GAS TRANSPORT NAKILAT QPSC
: Nakilat records highest profit of QAR 1,354 million sin..
PU
02/01
QATAR GAS TRANSPORT NAKILAT QPSC
: N-KOM and American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) JDP to Expl..
PU
01/31
NAKILAT
: Holds it's egm on 21/02/2022 for 2022
PU
01/27
QATAR GAS TRANSPORT NAKILAT QPSC
: Egm invitation and agenda
PU
01/24
QATAR GAS TRANSPORT NAKILAT QPSC
: Nakilat takes delivery and management of fourth LNG car..
PU
01/18
QATAR GAS TRANSPORT NAKILAT QPSC
: Nominations for Nakilat Board of Directors
PU
01/11
QATAR GAS TRANSPORT NAKILAT QPSC
: Nakilat partners with ABS to develop Decarbonization St..
PU
2021
QATAR GAS TRANSPORT NAKILAT QPSC
: Nakilat publishes inaugural Environmental, Social and G..
PU
2021
India to seek higher volume, better price for Qatar LNG deal renewal
RE
More news
Financials
QAR
USD
Sales 2021
3 690 M
1 014 M
1 014 M
Net income 2021
1 343 M
369 M
369 M
Net Debt 2021
17 712 M
4 865 M
4 865 M
P/E ratio 2021
15,0x
Yield 2021
3,30%
Capitalization
20 161 M
5 538 M
5 538 M
EV / Sales 2021
10,3x
EV / Sales 2022
10,1x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
49,6%
More Financials
Chart QATAR GAS TRANSPORT COMPANY LIMITED (NAKILAT) (QPSC)
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QATAR GAS TRANSPORT COMPANY LIMITED (NAKILAT) (QPSC)
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
3,64 QAR
Average target price
3,50 QAR
Spread / Average Target
-3,74%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Abdullah Fadhalah Al-Sulaiti
Chief Executive Officer
Hani Abu Aker
Chief Financial Officer
Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Sada
Chairman
Rashid Hamad Al-Marri
Chief Administrative Officer
Essa bin Hilal Al-Kuwari
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
QATAR GAS TRANSPORT COMPANY LIMITED (NAKILAT) (QPSC)
10.30%
5 538
ENBRIDGE INC.
10.75%
86 844
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.
9.29%
52 371
TC ENERGY CORPORATION
9.69%
49 499
KINDER MORGAN, INC.
9.39%
39 340
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.
17.43%
37 156
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Investment style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave