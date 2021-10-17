Qatar Gas Transport Nakilat QPSC : 2021 Q3 Financial Statements
QATAR GAS TRANSPORT COMPANY LIMITED
(NAKILAT) Q.P.S.C.
DOHA - QATAR
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED
CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE NINE MONTH PERIOD ENDED
SEPTEMBER 30, 2021
QATAR GAS TRANSPORT COMPANY LIMITED (NAKILAT) Q.P.S.C.
DOHA - QATAR
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE NINE MONTH PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021
Contents
Page
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
1
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income
2
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
3
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
4
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
5
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
6
QATAR GAS TRANSPORT COMPANY LIMITED (NAKILAT) Q.P.S.C. DOHA - QATAR
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME FOR THE NINE MONTH PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 (Amounts expressed in thousands of Qatari Riyals
)
Nine Month
Nine Month
Period Ended
Period Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Income:
Revenue from wholly owned vessels
2,635,626
2,632,022
Share of results from joint ventures
344,925
334,260
Income from marine and agency services
35,070
38,164
Interest income on loans to joint venture companies
29,700
19,098
Interest, dividend and profit from Islamic banks
11,824
27,142
Other income
13,358
14,480
Total Income
3,070,503
3,065,166
Expenses:
Operating costs
(542,463)
(547,310)
General and administrative expenses
(71,922)
(75,567)
Depreciation of property and equipment
(662,683)
(668,319)
Finance charges
(789,843)
(873,843)
Total Expenses
(2,066,911)
(2,165,039)
Profit for the period
1,003,592
900,127
Profit for the period attributable to:
Owners of the Company
1,002,933
899,472
Non-controlling interests
659
655
Total
1,003,592
900,127
Basic and diluted earnings per share
0.18
0.16
(expressed in QR per share)
-2-
QATAR GAS TRANSPORT COMPANY LIMITED (NAKILAT) Q.P.S.C. DOHA - QATAR
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE NINE MONTH PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021
(Amounts expressed in thousands of Qatari Riyals)
Profit for the period
Other comprehensive income
Items that will not be reclassified to statement of income:
Changes in fair value of equity investments - at FVOCI
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to statement of income:
Nine Month
Nine Month
Period Ended
Period Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
1,003,592
900,127
33,252 (3,269)
Changes in fair value of cash flow hedges
646,956
(491,230)
Group's share of joint ventures' changes in fair value of cash
49,112
(93,191)
flow hedges
Total comprehensive income for the period
1,732,912
312,437
Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:
Owners of the Company
1,732,253
311,782
Non-controlling interests
659
655
Total
1,732,912
312,437
-3-
