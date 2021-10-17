Log in
    QGTS   QA000A0KD6L1

QATAR GAS TRANSPORT COMPANY LIMITED (NAKILAT) (QPSC)

(QGTS)
Qatar Gas Transport Nakilat QPSC : 2021 Q3 Financial Statements

10/17/2021 | 12:32pm EDT
QATAR GAS TRANSPORT COMPANY LIMITED

(NAKILAT) Q.P.S.C.

DOHA - QATAR

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE NINE MONTH PERIOD ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

QATAR GAS TRANSPORT COMPANY LIMITED (NAKILAT) Q.P.S.C.

DOHA - QATAR

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE NINE MONTH PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

Contents

Page

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

1

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income

2

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

3

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

4

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

5

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

6

QATAR GAS TRANSPORT COMPANY LIMITED (NAKILAT) Q.P.S.C. DOHA - QATAR

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME FOR THE NINE MONTH PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 (Amounts expressed in thousands of Qatari Riyals)

Nine Month

Nine Month

Period Ended

Period Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Income:

Revenue from wholly owned vessels

2,635,626

2,632,022

Share of results from joint ventures

344,925

334,260

Income from marine and agency services

35,070

38,164

Interest income on loans to joint venture companies

29,700

19,098

Interest, dividend and profit from Islamic banks

11,824

27,142

Other income

13,358

14,480

Total Income

3,070,503

3,065,166

Expenses:

Operating costs

(542,463)

(547,310)

General and administrative expenses

(71,922)

(75,567)

Depreciation of property and equipment

(662,683)

(668,319)

Finance charges

(789,843)

(873,843)

Total Expenses

(2,066,911)

(2,165,039)

Profit for the period

1,003,592

900,127

Profit for the period attributable to:

Owners of the Company

1,002,933

899,472

Non-controlling interests

659

655

Total

1,003,592

900,127

Basic and diluted earnings per share

0.18

0.16

(expressed in QR per share)

-2-

QATAR GAS TRANSPORT COMPANY LIMITED (NAKILAT) Q.P.S.C. DOHA - QATAR

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE NINE MONTH PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

(Amounts expressed in thousands of Qatari Riyals)

Profit for the period

Other comprehensive income

Items that will not be reclassified to statement of income:

Changes in fair value of equity investments - at FVOCI

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to statement of income:

Nine Month

Nine Month

Period Ended

Period Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

1,003,592

900,127

33,252 (3,269)

Changes in fair value of cash flow hedges

646,956

(491,230)

Group's share of joint ventures' changes in fair value of cash

49,112

(93,191)

flow hedges

Total comprehensive income for the period

1,732,912

312,437

Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:

Owners of the Company

1,732,253

311,782

Non-controlling interests

659

655

Total

1,732,912

312,437

-3-

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Qatar Gas Transport Co. Ltd. QPSC published this content on 17 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2021 16:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
