Qatar Gas Transport Nakilat QPSC : Nakilat achieves QAR 382 million net profit for the first quarter of 2022

    QGTS   QA000A0KD6L1

QATAR GAS TRANSPORT COMPANY LIMITED (NAKILAT) (QPSC)

(QGTS)
End-of-day quote Qatar Exchange  -  04-13
3.520 QAR   -0.85%
03/31European Natural Gas Prices Climb as Tensions Rise Over Russian Gas Supply Disruptions, ANZ Bank Says
MT
03/01QATAR GAS TRANSPORT COMPANY LIMITED (NAKILAT) (QPSC) : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/28Qatar Gas Transport says shareholders approve raising foreign ownership to 100%
RE
Nakilat achieves QAR 382 million net profit for the first quarter of 2022

04/17/2022 | 09:04am EDT
Nakilat achieves QAR 382 million net profit for the first quarter of 2022

Doha, Qatar - 17 April 2022

Nakilat, the world's largest Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) fleet operator achieved a net profit of QR 382 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to QR 320.1 million during the same period in 2021, an increase of 19.3%.

Despite the global challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Nakilat continues to deliver uninterrupted clean energy to the world, through safe, reliable, and efficient shipping and maritime services. The company also continues to strengthen its value proposition, by offering ship repair, industrial and offshore fabrication, towage, and other maritime services.

Eng. Abdullah Al Sulaiti, Chief Executive Officer, Nakilat, said: "We are very pleased to report a stellar earnings result for the first quarter 2022, which reiterates the resilient business model that Nakilat has built over the years. Against the current backdrop of global economic environment and the long-term needs for diversified, secure and reliable energy transportation solutions, Nakilat shall continue to grow its assets portfolio and generate sustainable return for its shareholders."

As a testament to the company's commitment to health and safety, Nakilat recently attained a five-star grading in the Five Star Occupational Health and Safety Audit, for the fifth consecutive year. Conducted by the British Safety Council, the Audit provides a worldwide benchmark of organizational safety management systems against current best practice.

Al Sulaiti said: "I would like to take this opportunity to extend our deep appreciation to QatarEnergy, QatarEnergy Industrial Cities, Qatargas, and all our staff for their ongoing support and collaboration, in ensuring our success and the realization of our vision of becoming a global leader and provider of choice for energy transportation and maritime services."

Nakilat will host an investor relations conference call on its financial results for the first quarter of 2022. The conference call will be held on 18 April 2022, at 13:30 (Doha Time), and the presentation will be made available on the company's website prior to the call.

Disclaimer

Qatar Gas Transport Co. Ltd. QPSC published this content on 17 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2022 13:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 585 M 985 M 985 M
Net income 2022 1 481 M 407 M 407 M
Net Debt 2022 15 010 M 4 123 M 4 123 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,2x
Yield 2022 3,69%
Capitalization 19 502 M 5 357 M 5 357 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,63x
EV / Sales 2023 9,72x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart QATAR GAS TRANSPORT COMPANY LIMITED (NAKILAT) (QPSC)
Qatar Gas Transport Company Limited (Nakilat) (QPSC) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends QATAR GAS TRANSPORT COMPANY LIMITED (NAKILAT) (QPSC)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,52 QAR
Average target price 3,70 QAR
Spread / Average Target 5,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Abdullah Fadhalah Al-Sulaiti Chief Executive Officer
Hani Abu Aker Chief Financial Officer
Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Sada Chairman
Rashid Hamad Al-Marri Chief Administrative Officer
Essa bin Hilal Al-Kuwari Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QATAR GAS TRANSPORT COMPANY LIMITED (NAKILAT) (QPSC)6.67%5 357
ENBRIDGE INC.17.93%93 568
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.21.77%58 196
TC ENERGY CORPORATION23.15%56 333
KINDER MORGAN, INC.22.13%43 921
WILLIAMS COMPANIES36.41%43 239