Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Qatar
  4. Qatar Exchange
  5. Qatar Gas Transport Company Limited (Nakilat) (QPSC)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QGTS   QA000A0KD6L1

QATAR GAS TRANSPORT COMPANY LIMITED (NAKILAT) (QPSC)

(QGTS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Qatar Gas Transport Nakilat QPSC : Nakilat reports a profit of QAR 1,003.6 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 11.5%

10/17/2021 | 09:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nakilat reports a profit of QAR 1,003.6 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 11.5%

17 October 2021

Nakilat announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, reporting a net profit of QR 1,003.6 million. This is a 11.5% year on year increase compared to the net profit of QR 900 million reported during the same period in 2020.

Key financial highlights from the third quarter of 2021 include:

  • Revenue of QAR 3,071 million, increase by 0.2%
  • General and administrative expenses decreased by 4.8%
  • Operating expenses decreased by 0.9%

The shipping and maritime company's solid earnings results are primarily attributed to the implementation of the company's strategic initiatives across all levels, driven by the company's growth strategy and cost optimization. The close alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030, which aims to create a sustainable future for the country, is championed by the Board of Directors.

Nakilat has been diversifying its portfolio and expanding international outreach in response to the greater global demand for clean energy. The company is continuously expanding its shipping management capabilities with the latest addition of technologically advanced LNG carrier newbuilds, a key factor in its success and testament to an unwavering commitment to excellence. In 2021, Nakilat's fleet has stands at 74 vessels, just under 12% of the current global LNG fleet, bearing testament to the company's strong shipping management capabilities.

Eng. Abdullah Al Sulaiti, Chief Executive Officer at Nakilat said: "Our team continues to demonstrate exceptional agility and resilience, as reflected in our operational and financial performance for the year. Our robust financial performance over the last 9 months is testament to the concerted effort of every employee and seafarer on our team. It is only through their continued support that we have remained persistent in executing our strategies, sustaining operational efficiencies, and ensured fiscal discipline across all our shipping and maritime operations. We are continually assessing new opportunities and emerging risks. Our agile ways of working allow us to tactfully navigate the market as we steer forward as the provider of choice for energy transportation and maritime services. It is this approach that has not only allowed us to persevere as a company, but also create growth for our shareholders."

Nakilat's Board of Directors expressed their appreciation to Qatar Energy (QE) for its ongoing support, and the company's strategic partner Qatargas, for playing a significant role in the robust performance.

Disclaimer

Qatar Gas Transport Co. Ltd. QPSC published this content on 17 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2021 13:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about QATAR GAS TRANSPORT COMPANY LIMITED (NAKILAT) (QPSC)
08/04QATAR GAS TRANSPORT NAKILAT QPSC : DNV and Nakilat JDP works to improve vessel software re..
PU
07/13QATAR GAS TRANSPORT NAKILAT QPSC : 2021 Q2 Financial Statements
PU
07/12Qatar Gas Transport Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended Ju..
CI
07/12QATAR GAS TRANSPORT NAKILAT QPSC : Nakilat announces 15.6% increased profits for the first..
PU
06/13Exclusive-Energy majors bid for Qatar LNG project despite lower returns
RE
05/11Qatar pivots to LNG-hungry China in strategy shift
RE
04/29TOTAL : First Quarter 2021 Results -3-
DJ
04/17QATAR GAS TRANSPORT NAKILAT QPSC : Nakilat achieves QAR 320.1 million profit for the first..
PU
04/13Saipem Secures $350 Million Offshore Work In Qatar
MT
03/03QATAR GAS TRANSPORT COMPANY LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 605 M 990 M 990 M
Net income 2021 1 293 M 355 M 355 M
Net Debt 2021 16 174 M 4 443 M 4 443 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Yield 2021 3,71%
Capitalization 17 447 M 4 793 M 4 793 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,33x
EV / Sales 2022 8,68x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart QATAR GAS TRANSPORT COMPANY LIMITED (NAKILAT) (QPSC)
Duration : Period :
Qatar Gas Transport Company Limited (Nakilat) (QPSC) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QATAR GAS TRANSPORT COMPANY LIMITED (NAKILAT) (QPSC)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,14 QAR
Average target price 3,45 QAR
Spread / Average Target 9,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Abdullah Fadhalah Al-Sulaiti Chief Executive Officer
Hani Abu Aker Chief Financial Officer
Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Sada Chairman
Rashid Hamad Al-Marri Chief Administrative Officer
Essa bin Hilal Al-Kuwari Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QATAR GAS TRANSPORT COMPANY LIMITED (NAKILAT) (QPSC)-1.16%4 782
ENBRIDGE INC.29.40%86 334
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.23.02%52 996
TC ENERGY CORPORATION25.60%52 551
KINDER MORGAN, INC.35.04%41 840
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.47.38%35 902