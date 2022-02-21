Qatar Gas Transport Nakilat QPSC : Shareholders Invited to Nakilat's Annual Ordinary and Extraordinary General Assembly

Shareholders Invited to Nakilat's Annual Ordinary and Extraordinary General Assembly



Nakilat's Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) has been postponed, since the attendance rate did not achieve the required quorum.

The Ordinary and 2nd Extraordinary General meetings will be held on Monday, February 28th, 2022, electronically using Zoom application platform at 4:30 PM. Physical attendance is required for registration which will begin, one hour before the meeting, starting from 3:30 PM at "Al Ghariyah-1" meeting room, in the La Cigale Hotel - Doha.