  Homepage
  Equities
  Qatar
  Qatar Exchange
  Qatar Gas Transport Company Limited (Nakilat) (QPSC)
  News
  Summary
    QGTS   QA000A0KD6L1

QATAR GAS TRANSPORT COMPANY LIMITED (NAKILAT) (QPSC)

(QGTS)
  Report
Qatar Gas Transport Nakilat QPSC : Shareholders Invited to Nakilat's Annual Ordinary and Extraordinary General Assembly

02/21/2022 | 10:41am EST
Shareholders Invited to Nakilat's Annual Ordinary and Extraordinary General Assembly

Nakilat's Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) has been postponed, since the attendance rate did not achieve the required quorum.

The Ordinary and 2nd Extraordinary General meetings will be held on Monday, February 28th, 2022, electronically using Zoom application platform at 4:30 PM. Physical attendance is required for registration which will begin, one hour before the meeting, starting from 3:30 PM at "Al Ghariyah-1" meeting room, in the La Cigale Hotel - Doha.

Disclaimer

Qatar Gas Transport Co. Ltd. QPSC published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 15:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 598 M 988 M 988 M
Net income 2022 1 525 M 419 M 419 M
Net Debt 2022 15 010 M 4 123 M 4 123 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,8x
Yield 2022 3,69%
Capitalization 19 502 M 5 357 M 5 357 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,59x
EV / Sales 2023 9,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart QATAR GAS TRANSPORT COMPANY LIMITED (NAKILAT) (QPSC)
Duration : Period :
Qatar Gas Transport Company Limited (Nakilat) (QPSC) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QATAR GAS TRANSPORT COMPANY LIMITED (NAKILAT) (QPSC)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,52 QAR
Average target price 3,69 QAR
Spread / Average Target 4,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Abdullah Fadhalah Al-Sulaiti Chief Executive Officer
Hani Abu Aker Chief Financial Officer
Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Sada Chairman
Rashid Hamad Al-Marri Chief Administrative Officer
Essa bin Hilal Al-Kuwari Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QATAR GAS TRANSPORT COMPANY LIMITED (NAKILAT) (QPSC)6.67%5 357
ENBRIDGE INC.6.36%83 542
TC ENERGY CORPORATION13.56%51 421
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.6.97%51 258
KINDER MORGAN, INC.4.67%37 640
WILLIAMS COMPANIES13.75%35 989