Transcript : Qatar General Insurance & Reinsurance Company Q.P.S.C., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 31, 2022

Equities
Qatar
Qatar Exchange
Qatar General Insurance & Reinsurance Company Q.P.S.C.
News
Summary
QGRI
QA0006929820
QATAR GENERAL INSURANCE & REINSURANCE COMPANY Q.P.S.C.
(QGRI)
End-of-day quote Qatar Exchange -
2022-07-27
1.904
QAR
-2.86%
07/28
Qatar General Insurance & Reinsurance Company Q.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
04/26
Qatar General Insurance & Reinsurance Company Q.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
03/04
Qatar General Insurance & Reinsurance Company Q.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
07/31/2022 | 06:30am EDT
Good day, and welcome to the Qatar General Insurance and Reinsurance Quarter 2, 2022 Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.At this time, I would like to turn the conference...
All news about QATAR GENERAL INSURANCE & REINSURANCE COMPANY Q.P.S.C.
07/28
Qatar General Insurance & Reinsurance Company Q.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the..
CI
04/26
Qatar General Insurance & Reinsurance Company Q.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the..
CI
03/04
Qatar General Insurance & Reinsurance Company Q.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the..
CI
2021
TRANSCRIPT
: Qatar General Insurance & Reinsurance Company Q.P.S.C., Q3 2021 Earnings Call..
CI
2021
Qatar General Insurance & Reinsurance Company Q.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the..
CI
2021
Qatar General Insurance and Reinsurance Company Announces Resignation of Faleh Mohammed..
CI
2021
Qatar General Insurance & Reinsurance Company Approves Not to Distribute Dividend for t..
CI
2021
TRANSCRIPT
: Qatar General Insurance & Reinsurance Company Q.P.S.C., Q2 2021 Earnings Call..
CI
2021
Qatar General Insurance & Reinsurance Company Q.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the..
CI
2021
QATAR GENERAL INSURANCE & REINSURANC
: One year before the World Cup, MBR Technologies and..
AQ
Financials
QAR
USD
Sales 2021
395 M
109 M
109 M
Net income 2021
98,7 M
27,1 M
27,1 M
Net Debt 2021
2 022 M
555 M
555 M
P/E ratio 2021
17,7x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
1 666 M
458 M
458 M
EV / Sales 2020
13,8x
EV / Sales 2021
9,54x
Nbr of Employees
137
Free-Float
82,7%
Chart QATAR GENERAL INSURANCE & REINSURANCE COMPANY Q.P.S.C.
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Saeed Abu Gharbieh
Group Chief Executive Officer
Hamad Mohammad Hamad Al-Mana
Chairman
Muneer Al-Akhras
Group Head-Information Communication & Technology
Basil Falah
Group Manager-Legal & Head-Compliance
Jassim Mohammed Al-Kuwari
Group Head-Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
QATAR GENERAL INSURANCE & REINSURANCE COMPANY Q.P.S.C.
-4.80%
458
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES
-6.93%
81 819
CHUBB LIMITED
-4.10%
78 941
ALLIANZ SE
-14.61%
72 902
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD
3.62%
64 676
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED
-8.28%
30 210
