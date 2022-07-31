Log in
    QGRI   QA0006929820

QATAR GENERAL INSURANCE & REINSURANCE COMPANY Q.P.S.C.

(QGRI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Qatar Exchange  -  2022-07-27
1.904 QAR   -2.86%
07/28Qatar General Insurance & Reinsurance Company Q.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
04/26Qatar General Insurance & Reinsurance Company Q.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
03/04Qatar General Insurance & Reinsurance Company Q.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Transcript : Qatar General Insurance & Reinsurance Company Q.P.S.C., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 31, 2022

07/31/2022 | 06:30am EDT
Good day, and welcome to the Qatar General Insurance and Reinsurance Quarter 2, 2022 Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.At this time, I would like to turn the conference...


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 395 M 109 M 109 M
Net income 2021 98,7 M 27,1 M 27,1 M
Net Debt 2021 2 022 M 555 M 555 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 666 M 458 M 458 M
EV / Sales 2020 13,8x
EV / Sales 2021 9,54x
Nbr of Employees 137
Free-Float 82,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Saeed Abu Gharbieh Group Chief Executive Officer
Hamad Mohammad Hamad Al-Mana Chairman
Muneer Al-Akhras Group Head-Information Communication & Technology
Basil Falah Group Manager-Legal & Head-Compliance
Jassim Mohammed Al-Kuwari Group Head-Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QATAR GENERAL INSURANCE & REINSURANCE COMPANY Q.P.S.C.-4.80%458
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-6.93%81 819
CHUBB LIMITED-4.10%78 941
ALLIANZ SE-14.61%72 902
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD3.62%64 676
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED-8.28%30 210