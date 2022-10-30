Advanced search
(QGRI)
Add to my list
Report
2022-10-26
2022-10-26
1.915
QAR
+9.43%
10/28
Qatar General Insurance & Reinsurance Company Q.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
07/31
Transcript : Qatar General Insurance & Reinsurance Company Q.P.S.C., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 31, 2022
CI
07/28
Qatar General Insurance & Reinsurance Company Q.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Transcript : Qatar General Insurance & Reinsurance Company Q.P.S.C., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 30, 2022
10/30/2022 | 05:00am EDT
Good day, and welcome to the Qatar General Insurance & Reinsurance Company Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] And finally, I would like to advise all...
© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about QATAR GENERAL INSURANCE & REINSURANCE COMPANY Q.P.S.C.
10/28
Qatar General Insurance & Reinsurance Company Q.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the..
CI
07/31
Transcript : Qatar General Insurance & Reinsurance Company Q.P.S.C., Q2 2022 ..
CI
07/28
Qatar General Insurance & Reinsurance Company Q.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the..
CI
04/26
Qatar General Insurance & Reinsurance Company Q.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the..
CI
03/04
Qatar General Insurance & Reinsurance Company Q.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the..
CI
2021
Transcript : Qatar General Insurance & Reinsurance Company Q.P.S.C., Q3 2021 ..
CI
2021
Qatar General Insurance & Reinsurance Company Q.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the..
CI
2021
Qatar General Insurance and Reinsurance Company Announces Resignation of Faleh Mohammed..
CI
2021
Qatar General Insurance & Reinsurance Company Approves Not to Distribute Dividend for t..
CI
2021
Transcript : Qatar General Insurance & Reinsurance Company Q.P.S.C., Q2 2021 ..
CI
Financials
QAR
USD
Sales 2021
395 M
109 M
109 M
Net income 2021
98,7 M
27,1 M
27,1 M
Net Debt 2021
2 022 M
555 M
555 M
P/E ratio 2021
17,7x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
1 676 M
460 M
460 M
EV / Sales 2020
13,8x
EV / Sales 2021
9,54x
Nbr of Employees
137
Free-Float
82,7%
Chart QATAR GENERAL INSURANCE & REINSURANCE COMPANY Q.P.S.C.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Saeed Abu Gharbieh
Group Chief Executive Officer
Hamad Mohammad Hamad Al-Mana
Chairman
Muneer Al-Akhras
Group Head-Information Communication & Technology
Basil Falah
Group Manager-Legal & Head-Compliance
Jassim Mohammed Al-Kuwari
Group Head-Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
QATAR GENERAL INSURANCE & REINSURANCE COMPANY Q.P.S.C.
-4.25%
460
CHUBB LIMITED
10.96%
89 028
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES
-5.80%
81 217
ALLIANZ SE
-12.64%
72 703
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD
5.82%
63 045
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.
0.78%
31 984
