    QGRI   QA0006929820

QATAR GENERAL INSURANCE & REINSURANCE COMPANY Q.P.S.C.

(QGRI)
End-of-day quote Qatar Exchange  -  2022-10-26
1.915 QAR   +9.43%
10/28Qatar General Insurance & Reinsurance Company Q.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
07/31Transcript : Qatar General Insurance & Reinsurance Company Q.P.S.C., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 31, 2022
CI
07/28Qatar General Insurance & Reinsurance Company Q.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Transcript : Qatar General Insurance & Reinsurance Company Q.P.S.C., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 30, 2022

10/30/2022 | 05:00am EDT
Good day, and welcome to the Qatar General Insurance & Reinsurance Company Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] And finally, I would like to advise all...


Financials
Sales 2021 395 M 109 M 109 M
Net income 2021 98,7 M 27,1 M 27,1 M
Net Debt 2021 2 022 M 555 M 555 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 676 M 460 M 460 M
EV / Sales 2020 13,8x
EV / Sales 2021 9,54x
Nbr of Employees 137
Free-Float 82,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Saeed Abu Gharbieh Group Chief Executive Officer
Hamad Mohammad Hamad Al-Mana Chairman
Muneer Al-Akhras Group Head-Information Communication & Technology
Basil Falah Group Manager-Legal & Head-Compliance
Jassim Mohammed Al-Kuwari Group Head-Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QATAR GENERAL INSURANCE & REINSURANCE COMPANY Q.P.S.C.-4.25%460
CHUBB LIMITED10.96%89 028
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-5.80%81 217
ALLIANZ SE-12.64%72 703
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD5.82%63 045
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.0.78%31 984