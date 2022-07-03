Log in
    QIIK   QA0006929879

QATAR INTERNATIONAL ISLAMIC BANK (Q.P.S.C)

(QIIK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Qatar Exchange  -  2022-06-29
10.66 QAR   -0.37%
01:53aQATAR INTERNATIONAL ISLAMIC BANK Q P S C : In collaboration with Qatar Airways Privilege Club QIIB Launches a Personal Finance via QIIB Mobile and Internet Banking
PU
06/02QATAR INTERNATIONAL ISLAMIC BANK Q P S C : QIIB, QIIC sign MoU with Moroccan firms for establishing Takaful insurance firm in Morocco
PU
04/27QATAR INTERNATIONAL ISLAMIC BANK Q P S C : Investor Relation Presentation - Q1 2022
PU
Qatar International Islamic Bank Q P S C : In collaboration with Qatar Airways Privilege Club QIIB Launches a Personal Finance via QIIB Mobile and Internet Banking

07/03/2022 | 01:53am EDT
Dr Al-Shaibei: We are pleased to launch a new personal finance offer through our Digital Channels in collaboration with Qatar Airways Privilege Club

HE Mr. Al Baker: The Partnering with QIIB will provide our loyal customers with a convenient tool to collect Avios when opting for finance from QIIB

QIIB announced the launch of a new offer for Instant Personal Finance through its Digital Channels (QIIB Mobile and Internet Banking) with exceptional features including a competitive finance rate and a reward Avios from Qatar Airways Privilege Club.

By applying for this offer, which is valid until 31st August 2022, QIIB Customers can obtain Instant Personal Finance via QIIB Mobile and Internet Banking. Each Customer will be granted a reward of 10,000 Avios by Qatar Airways Privilege Club for every QAR 50,000 worth of finance with a minimum of 4 Years Financing Period and its multiples and receive 10,000 Avios for every QAR 100,000 of Finance with a Financing Period between 2 Years to 4 Years and its multiples.

Under the terms of the new offer, Customers who obtain Finance can benefit from a grace period of up to 12 months for Qatari Nationals and 3 months for Expatriates, calculated from the finance term. Upon satisfying the required standards and uploading the necessary documents to QIIB Mobile Banking or Internet Banking, the finance amount will be transferred to the Customer's account in real-time.

On the occasion of launching QIIB's best finance offer via QIIB Mobile and Internet Banking, QIIB Chief Executive Officer Dr Abdulbasit Ahmed al-Shaibei, stated: "We are pleased to launch a new personal finance offer through our Digital Channels in collaboration with Qatar Airways Privilege Club. This offer is in line with the Bank's directions in promoting digital transformation culture and encouraging Customers to use digital channels, given their various benefits, including their ease and efficiency."

He added: "The Customers' rising demand for QIIB Digital Channels is our driving force behind launching such offers. QIIB has put in place a high-performing digital infrastructure as part of executing a large part of the Bank's digital transformation plan. Most of QIIB's Services and Products are available through the digital platforms and some operations were completely digitalized in satisfaction of the Customers' preferences who wish to execute such operations without the hassle of visiting the Bank's Branches."

He stressed that: "The QIIB Finance Offer meets the requirements of our Customers. It was launched after studying the market needs and monitoring the Customers aspirations to obtain Personal Finance with competitive features, flexible terms and a quick turnaround of Financing. In order to obtain the Personal Finance through our Digital Channels, the Customer who meets the conditions is only required to upload the necessary documents to QIIB Mobile or Internet Banking and the request will be processed in real-time. An instant text message will be sent to the Customer's mobile phone stating that the required finance was obtained. The Customer may apply at any desired time around the clock without the need to be limited to the official working hours of a Branch."

He continued: "The Personal Finance offer via QIIB Digital Channels carries an added value represented in the cooperation and partnership with Qatar Airways, the world's leading airline, through granting Customers who obtain Personal Finance under this offer, a reward of up to 20,000 Avios for each Finance of 100,000 Qatari Riyals. This will help the Customers to head to their desired destinations, especially while approaching the summer and vacations season."

Dr Al-Shaibei called upon the Bank's Customers to "avail from this special offer designed to keep up with the Customers' requirements and aspirations while taking into account the best standards applied in the banking sector by ensuring Customers are granted Finance at the lowest possible cost and with the best features."

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: "We are constantly striving to provide Privilege Club members with maximum benefits for being a part of our loyalty programme. Partnering with QIIB will provide our loyal customers with a convenient tool to collect 10,000 Avios when opting for finance of QAR 50,000 or QAR 100,000 depending on financing duration. This is another testament to our commitment of providing a world-class experience to local members, giving them more ways to earn and burn Avios in Qatar."

It is worth mentioning that QIIB Customers desiring to benefit from this offer can log into QIIB Mobile or Internet Banking and apply for Finance by uploading the required documents anytime throughout the day, seven days a week.

