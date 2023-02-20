Advanced search
    QIIK   QA0006929879

QATAR INTERNATIONAL ISLAMIC BANK (Q.P.S.C)

(QIIK)
End-of-day quote Qatar Exchange  -  2023-02-18
10.40 QAR    0.00%
Qiib : Invitation to attend the Annual General Assembly and Extraordinary General assembly on 14/03/2023 for the financial year 2022
Qatar International Islamic Bank Q P S C : QIIB launches a Special Offer for its QIIB Wajaha and QIIB Deyafa Customers in collaboration with Aspire Katara Hospitality
Transcript : Qatar International Islamic Bank (Q.P.S.C), Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 29, 2023
Qatar International Islamic Bank Q P S C : Mr. Omar Abdulaziz Al-Meer has been appointed as Chief of Corporate Sector at QIIB

02/20/2023 | 12:40am EST
Dr. Al-Shaibei: Our Strategy at QIIB is to support, empower and promote Qatari Employees

QIIB announced the appointment of Mr. Omar Abdulaziz Al-Meer, as Chief of Corporate Sector.

Mr. Al-Meer has been employed within QIIB for the last 19 years and holds a Master's Degree in Project Management from the University of Portsmouth, United Kingdom. Along with a Bachelor's Degree in International Business Management from Cardiff University, United Kingdom.

Al-Meer has worked in several Departments across QIIB, including Retail Banking and Treasury and Investment. During the last four years, he has held the position of Chief of Business Development and Alternative Channels Sector, where he driven the Bank to wards digital enablement and transformation alongside new lines of revenue.

Commenting on the appointment of Mr. Al-Meer, QIIB's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Abdulbasit Ahmed Al-Shaibei said, "This new appointment within QIIB's Senior Management is part of implementing the strategy approved by our Board of Directors, which supports and empowers Qatari employees. We seek to enable them to acquire the necessary skills and expertise that will qualify them to hold leading positions within the Bank. We are proud to base our strategy on the principles of Qatar National Vision 2030 that focuses on empowering Qataris."

He noted, "Mr. Al-Meer's experience, qualifications, competency and expertise gained throughout his time at QIIB, has made him an ideal choice to lead the Corporate Sector. We are confident his experience can lead the Corporate Sector to further advancement and developments."

Dr. Al-Shaibei stated, "Undoubtedly, the appointment of Mr. Al-Meer as Chief of Corporate Sector will be a great added value to the ongoing efforts of the Bank, which are aimed at enhancing the Corporate Sector's business. QIIB has opened two new Corporate Branches located on Salwa Road and the Industrial Area. This step will ultimately increase the volume and quality of services provided to all enterprises."

The Chief Executive Officer wished Mr. Al-Meer all the success in his new endeavor.

On his part, Mr. Al-Meer expressed his thanks and appreciation to the QIIB Board of Directors and Executive Management for selecting him to lead the Corporate Sector.

He said their trust in him acts as a great motivation to achieve further development and outstanding results in line with the approved strategy.

QIIB - Qatar International Islamic Bank QSC published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 05:39:09 UTC.


