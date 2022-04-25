Qatar International Islamic Bank Q P S C : Q1 2022

Qatar International Islamic Bank (Q.P.S.C.)

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

31 March 2022

Qatar International Islamic Bank (Q.P.S.C.) Interim condensed consolidated financial information CONTENTS PAGE(S) Independent auditor's review report 1 Interim condensed consolidated financial information: Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position 2 Interim condensed consolidated income statement 3 Interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity 4 Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows 5 Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial information 6 - 26

Review report on the interim condensed consolidated financial information to the board of directors of Qatar International Islamic Bank Q.P.S.C.

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position of Qatar International Islamic Bank Q.P.S.C. (the "Parent") and its subsidiaries (together "the Group") as at 31 March 2022 and the related interim condensed consolidated income statement, statements of changes in equity and cash flows for the three-month period then ended and other explanatory notes. Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim condensed consolidated financial information in accordance with Financial Accounting Standards issued by the Accounting and Auditing Organisation for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) as modified by Qatar Central Bank ("QCB"). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim condensed consolidated financial information based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, 'Review of interim financial information performed by the independent auditor of the entity'. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with Financial Accounting Standards issued by AAOIFI as modified by Qatar Central Bank ("QCB").

For and on behalf of PricewaterhouseCoopers - Qatar Branch

Qatar Financial Market Authority registration number 120155

Waleed Tahtamouni

Auditor's registration number 370 Doha, State of Qatar

24 April 2022

Qatar Inteational Islamic Bank (Q.P.S.C.)

As at 31 March 2022

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

31 March 2022 (Unaudited)

31 December 2021 (Audited)

31 March 2021 (Unaudited)

Notes

QR'OOO

QR'OOO

QR'OOO

Financing assets Investment securities Investment in associates Investment properties Fixed assets Intangible assets Other assets

ACaSsShEaTnSd balances with Qatar Central Bank Due from banks

TOTAL ASSETS

LIABILITIES, EQUITY OF INVESTMENT

Due to banks and ﬁnancial institutions Customers' current accounts

ACCOUNT HOLDERS AND EQUITY

LIABILITIES

Other liabilities

Sukuk ﬁnancing

TOTAL LIABILITIES

EQUITY OF INVESTMENT ACCOUNT

HOLDERS

Fair value reserve Other reserves Retained eaings

EShQaUreIcTaYpital Legal reserve Risk reserve

TOTAL EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO

Sukuk eligible as additional capital

SHAREHOLDERS OF THE BANK

TOTAL EQUITY

TOTAL LIABILITIES, EQUITY OF

INVESTMENT ACCOUNT HOLDERS AND EQUITY

5 6 7

3,117,841

15,160,104

37,836,640

7,228,007

249,553

690,231

227,938

39,913

2462935

64,797,162

9 10

8

12,086,585 9,921,549

8,013,691

3,508,797 3,542,822

121022220 978,945

2427112293

31,7632393

13

37,030,881

13,426,336

2,669,960

7,220,147

231,371

697,452

263,972

61 791 995

209 583

42,293

10,406,245

42,023,792

2,509,579

5,851,933

237,009

285,217

717,425

62,301,947

236 027

34,720

7,428,188

8,182,924 2,546,691 1,108,262 24,302,713

12,464,836

31,217,681

21,871,504

12 2,452,360

29,994,939

11 1,513,687

803,726 2,767 79,588 1,758,232

1,513,687 2,452,360

14

750,831 1,798 78,574 1,114,595

1,513,687 2,452,360

803,726 3,461 79,098 123772694

16

6,230,026 2,092,450 8,322,476

2,092,450 8,702,810 61,791,995

6,610,360

2,092,450 8,004,295 62,301,947

5,911,845

The interim condensed consolidated ﬁnancial information were approved by the Board ofDirectors on 24 April 2022 and were signed on its behalf by:

64,797,162

Dr. Khalid bin Thani bin Abdullah Al Thani Chairman

Chief Executive OﬃcerThe attached notes I to 23 rm part ofthese interim condensed consolidated financial inrmation.

Independent auditors' review report is set out on page 1 2

Qatar International Islamic Bank (Q.P.S.C.)

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT For the three-Month Period Ended 31 March 2022

2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Notes QR'000 QR'000 Income from financing activities 426,891 471,094 Net income from investing activities 89,963 84,293 Total income from financing and investing activities 516,854 555,387 Fee and commission income 85,838 64,476 Fee and commission expense (17,687) (12,500) Net fee and commission income 68,151 51,976 Net foreign exchange gain 19,650 7,127 Share of results of investment in associates (11,255) (3,961) TOTAL INCOME 593,400 610,529 Staff costs (39,041) (40,367) Depreciation and amortisation (7,974) (9,861) Finance expenses (36,912) (43,356) Other expenses (32,754) (32,213) TOTAL EXPENSES (116,681) (125,797) Net impairment losses on due from banks 5 (78) (89) Net impairment (losses)/reversals on investment securities 7 (472) 1,035 Net impairment losses on financing assets 6 (28,784) (18,102) Net impairment loss on investment in associates - (53,550) Net impairment losses on off balance sheet exposures subject to credit risk 19 (8,394) (2,624) NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD BEFORE RETURN TO INVESTMENT ACCOUNT HOLDERS 438,991 411,402 Investment account holders' share of profit (144,129) (130,684) NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 294,862 280,718 BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (QR PER SHARE) 17 0.19 0.19

The attached notes 1 to 23 form part of these interim condensed consolidated financial information. Independent auditors' review report is set out on page 1

For the Three-Month Period Ended

31 March