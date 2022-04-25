Qatar International Islamic Bank Q P S C : Q1 2022

Qatar International Islamic Bank (Q.P.S.C.)
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL INFORMATION
31 March 2022
Qatar International Islamic Bank (Q.P.S.C.)
Interim condensed consolidated financial information
CONTENTS
PAGE(S)
Independent auditor's review report
1
Interim condensed consolidated financial information:
Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position
2
Interim condensed consolidated income statement
3
Interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity
4
Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows
5
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial information
6 - 26
Review report on the interim condensed consolidated financial information to the board of directors of Qatar International Islamic Bank Q.P.S.C.
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position of Qatar International Islamic Bank Q.P.S.C. (the "Parent") and its subsidiaries (together "the Group") as at 31 March 2022 and the related interim condensed consolidated income statement, statements of changes in equity and cash flows for the three-month period then ended and other explanatory notes. Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim condensed consolidated financial information in accordance with Financial Accounting Standards issued by the Accounting and Auditing Organisation for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) as modified by Qatar Central Bank ("QCB"). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim condensed consolidated financial information based on our review.
Scope of review
We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, 'Review of interim financial information performed by the independent auditor of the entity'. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with Financial Accounting Standards issued by AAOIFI as modified by Qatar Central Bank ("QCB").
For and on behalf of PricewaterhouseCoopers - Qatar Branch
Qatar Financial Market Authority registration number 120155
Waleed Tahtamouni
Auditor's registration number 370 Doha, State of Qatar
24 April 2022
PricewaterhouseCoopers - Qatar Branch, P.O.Box: 6689, Doha, Qatar
Ministry of Commerce and Industry License number 6 / Qatar Financial Markets Authority License number 120155
T: +974 4419 2777, F:+974 4467 7528, www.pwc.com/me
Qatar Inteational Islamic Bank (Q.P.S.C.)
As at 31 March 2022
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
31 March 2022 (Unaudited)
31 December 2021 (Audited)
31 March 2021 (Unaudited)
Notes
QR'OOO
QR'OOO
QR'OOO
Financing assets Investment securities Investment in associates Investment properties Fixed assets Intangible assets Other assets
ACaSsShEaTnSd balances with Qatar Central Bank Due from banks
TOTAL ASSETS
LIABILITIES, EQUITY OF INVESTMENT
Due to banks and ﬁnancial institutions Customers' current accounts
ACCOUNT HOLDERS AND EQUITY
LIABILITIES
Other liabilities
Sukuk ﬁnancing
TOTAL LIABILITIES
EQUITY OF INVESTMENT ACCOUNT
HOLDERS
Fair value reserve Other reserves Retained eaings
EShQaUreIcTaYpital Legal reserve Risk reserve
TOTAL EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO
Sukuk eligible as additional capital
SHAREHOLDERS OF THE BANK
TOTAL EQUITY
TOTAL LIABILITIES, EQUITY OF
INVESTMENT ACCOUNT HOLDERS AND EQUITY
5 6 7
3,117,841
15,160,104
37,836,640
7,228,007
249,553
690,231
227,938
39,913
2462935
64,797,162
9 10
8
12,086,585 9,921,549
8,013,691
3,508,797 3,542,822
121022220 978,945
2427112293
31,7632393
13
37,030,881
13,426,336
2,669,960
7,220,147
231,371
697,452
263,972
61 791 995
209 583
42,293
10,406,245
42,023,792
2,509,579
5,851,933
237,009
285,217
717,425
62,301,947
236 027
34,720
7,428,188
8,182,924 2,546,691 1,108,262 24,302,713
12,464,836
31,217,681
21,871,504
12 2,452,360
29,994,939
11 1,513,687
803,726 2,767 79,588 1,758,232
1,513,687 2,452,360
14
750,831 1,798 78,574 1,114,595
1,513,687 2,452,360
803,726 3,461 79,098 123772694
16
6,230,026 2,092,450 8,322,476
2,092,450 8,702,810 61,791,995
6,610,360
2,092,450 8,004,295 62,301,947
5,911,845
The interim condensed consolidated ﬁnancial information were approved by the Board ofDirectors on 24 April 2022 and were signed on its behalf by:
64,797,162
Dr. Khalid bin Thani bin Abdullah Al Thani Chairman
Chief Executive OﬃcerThe attached notes I to 23 rm part ofthese interim condensed consolidated financial inrmation.
Independent auditors' review report is set out on page 1 2
Qatar International Islamic Bank (Q.P.S.C.)
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT For the three-Month Period Ended 31 March 2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Notes
|
QR'000
|
QR'000
|
Income from financing activities
|
426,891
|
471,094
|
Net income from investing activities
|
89,963
|
84,293
|
Total income from financing and investing activities
|
516,854
|
555,387
|
Fee and commission income
|
85,838
|
64,476
|
Fee and commission expense
|
(17,687)
|
(12,500)
|
Net fee and commission income
|
68,151
|
51,976
|
Net foreign exchange gain
|
19,650
|
7,127
|
Share of results of investment in associates
|
(11,255)
|
(3,961)
|
TOTAL INCOME
|
593,400
|
610,529
|
Staff costs
|
(39,041)
|
(40,367)
|
Depreciation and amortisation
|
(7,974)
|
(9,861)
|
Finance expenses
|
(36,912)
|
(43,356)
|
Other expenses
|
(32,754)
|
(32,213)
|
TOTAL EXPENSES
|
(116,681)
|
(125,797)
|
Net impairment losses on due from banks
|
5
|
(78)
|
(89)
|
Net impairment (losses)/reversals on investment securities
|
7
|
(472)
|
1,035
|
Net impairment losses on financing assets
|
6
|
(28,784)
|
(18,102)
|
Net impairment loss on investment in associates
|
-
|
(53,550)
|
Net impairment losses on off balance sheet exposures subject to
|
credit risk
|
19
|
(8,394)
|
(2,624)
|
NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD BEFORE RETURN TO
|
INVESTMENT ACCOUNT HOLDERS
|
438,991
|
411,402
|
Investment account holders' share of profit
|
(144,129)
|
(130,684)
|
NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
|
294,862
|
280,718
|
BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (QR PER
|
SHARE)
|
17
|
0.19
|
0.19
The attached notes 1 to 23 form part of these interim condensed consolidated financial information. Independent auditors' review report is set out on page 1
3
For the Three-Month Period Ended
31 March