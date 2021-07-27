Qatar International Islamic Bank Q P S C : Q2 2021

Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position
2
Interim condensed consolidated income statement
3
Interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity
4
Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows
5
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial information
6 - 25
Review report on the interim condensed consolidated financial information to the board of directors of Qatar International Islamic Bank Q.P.S.C.
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position of Qatar International Islamic Bank Q.P.S.C. (the "Parent") and its subsidiaries (together "the Group") as at 30 June 2021 and the related interim condensed consolidated statement of income for the three month and six month period then ended, and the interim condensed consolidated statements of changes in equity and cash flows for the six- month period then ended and other explanatory notes. Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim condensed consolidated financial information in accordance with Financial Accounting Standards issued by the Accounting and Auditing Organisation for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) as modified by Qatar Central Bank ("QCB"). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim condensed consolidated financial information based on our review.
Scope of review
We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, 'Review of interim financial information performed by the independent auditor of the entity'. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with Financial Accounting Standards issued by AAOIFI as modified by Qatar Central Bank.
For and on behalf of PricewaterhouseCoopers - Qatar Branch
Qatar Financial Market Authority registration number 120155
Waleed Tahtamouni
Auditor's registration number 370 Doha, State of Qatar
