    QIIK   QA0006929879

QATAR INTERNATIONAL ISLAMIC BANK (Q.P.S.C)

(QIIK)
  Report
Qatar International Islamic Bank Q P S C : Q2 2021

07/27/2021 | 01:20am EDT
Qatar International Islamic Bank (Q.P.S.C)

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

30 June 2021

Qatar International Islamic Bank (Q.P.S.C.)

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT INFORMATION

CONTENTS

PAGE(S)

Independent auditor's review report

1

Interim condensed consolidated financial information:

Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position

2

Interim condensed consolidated income statement

3

Interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity

4

Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows

5

Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial information

6 - 25

Review report on the interim condensed consolidated financial information to the board of directors of Qatar International Islamic Bank Q.P.S.C.

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position of Qatar International Islamic Bank Q.P.S.C. (the "Parent") and its subsidiaries (together "the Group") as at 30 June 2021 and the related interim condensed consolidated statement of income for the three month and six month period then ended, and the interim condensed consolidated statements of changes in equity and cash flows for the six- month period then ended and other explanatory notes. Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim condensed consolidated financial information in accordance with Financial Accounting Standards issued by the Accounting and Auditing Organisation for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) as modified by Qatar Central Bank ("QCB"). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim condensed consolidated financial information based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, 'Review of interim financial information performed by the independent auditor of the entity'. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with Financial Accounting Standards issued by AAOIFI as modified by Qatar Central Bank.

For and on behalf of PricewaterhouseCoopers - Qatar Branch

Qatar Financial Market Authority registration number 120155

Waleed Tahtamouni

Auditor's registration number 370 Doha, State of Qatar

26 July 2021

PricewaterhouseCoopers - Qatar Branch, P.O.Box: 6689, Doha, Qatar

Ministry of Commerce and Industry License number 6 / Qatar Financial Markets Authority License number 120155

T: +974 4419 2777, F:+974 4467 7528, www.pwc.com/me

1

Qatar International Islamic Bank (Q.P.S.C.)

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

For the Three and Six-Month Period Ended 30 June 2021

For the Three-Month Period

For the Six-Month Period

Ended 30 June

Ended 30 June

2021

2020

2021

2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Notes

QR'000

QR'000

QR'000

QR'000

Income from financing activities

478,779

415,937

949,873

902,216

Net income from investing activities

104,207

96,985

188,500

227,190

Total income from financing and

investing activities

582,986

512,922

1,138,373

1,129,406

Fee and commission income

76,150

59,768

140,626

123,814

Fee and commission expense

(14,371)

(18,192)

(26,871)

(41,429)

Net fee and commission income

61,779

41,576

113,755

82,385

Foreign exchange gain

11,325

7,945

18,452

20,603

Share of results of associates

(2,631)

(7,058)

(6,592)

(20,802)

TOTAL INCOME

653,459

555,385

1,263,988

1,211,592

Staff costs

(41,367)

(42,757)

(81,734)

(85,379)

Depreciation and amortisation

(7,616)

(8,913)

(17,477)

(17,908)

Other expenses

(33,985)

(30,880)

(66,198)

(66,764)

Finance expense

(42,767)

(46,944)

(86,123)

(128,535)

TOTAL EXPENSES

(125,735)

(129,494)

(251,532)

(298,586)

Net impairment (losses)/ reversals on due

(115)

(204)

from banks

5

2,228

4,958

Net impairment losses on investment

(1,228)

(193)

securities

7

(3,094)

(10,741)

Net impairment losses on financing assets

6

(122,302)

(36,274)

(140,404)

(94,546)

Net impairment loss on investment in

(794)

(54,344)

associates

-

-

Net impairment reversals/ (losses) on off

balance sheet exposures subject to credit

3,101

477

risk

19

(4,555)

(12,837)

NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

BEFORE RETURN TO

INVESTMENT ACCOUNT

HOLDERS

406,386

384,196

817,788

799,840

Investment account holders' share of profit

(143,200)

(138,629)

(273,884)

(287,210)

NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

263,186

245,567

543,904

512,630

BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS

PER SHARE (QR PER SHARE)

17

0.17

0.16

0.36

0.34

Independent auditors' review report is set out on page 1

The attached notes 1 to 23 form part of these interim condensed consolidated financial information

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

QIIB - Qatar International Islamic Bank QSC published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2021 05:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
