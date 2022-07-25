Log in
Qatar International Islamic Bank Q P S C : Q2 2022

07/25/2022 | 01:15pm EDT
Qatar International Islamic Bank (Q.P.S.C.)

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

30 June 2022

Qatar International Islamic Bank (Q.P.S.C.)

Interim condensed consolidated financial information

CONTENTS

PAGE(S)

Independent auditor's review report

1

Interim condensed consolidated financial information:

Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position

2

Interim condensed consolidated income statement

3

Interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity

4

Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows

5

Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial information

6 - 25

Review report on the interim condensed consolidated financial information to the board of directors of Qatar International Islamic Bank Q.P.S.C.

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position of Qatar International Islamic Bank Q.P.S.C. (the "Parent") and its subsidiaries (together "the Group") as at 30 June 2022 and the related interim condensed consolidated statement of income for the three month and six month period then ended, and the interim condensed consolidated statements of changes in equity and cash flows for the six- month period then ended and other explanatory notes. Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim condensed consolidated financial information in accordance with Financial Accounting Standards issued by the Accounting and Auditing Organisation for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) as modified by Qatar Central Bank ("QCB"). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim condensed consolidated financial information based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, 'Review of interim financial information performed by the independent auditor of the entity'. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with Financial Accounting Standards issued by AAOIFI as modified by Qatar Central Bank ("QCB").

For and on behalf of PricewaterhouseCoopers - Qatar Branch

Qatar Financial Market Authority registration number 120155

Waleed Tahtamouni

Auditor's registration number 370 Doha, State of Qatar

25 July 2022

PricewaterhouseCoopers - Qatar Branch, P.O.Box: 6689, Doha, Qatar

Ministry of Commerce and Industry License number 6 / Qatar Financial Markets Authority License number 120155

T: +974 4419 2777, F:+974 4467 7528, www.pwc.com/me

1

Qatar International Islamic Bank (Q.P.S.C.)

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 30 June 2022

30J1111e

3/ December

30J1111e

2022

202/

202/

(U11a11tlitetl)

(Audited)

(U11a11dited)

QR'OOO

QR'OOO

QR'OOO

ASSETS

2,626,615

2,669,960

3,119.138

Cash and balances with Qatar Central Bank

Due from banks

5

16,694,534

13,426,336

11,590,774

Financing assets

6

35,454,926

37,030,881

40,636,622

Investment securities

7

7,003,206

7,220,147

5,603,569

Investment in associates

246,078

263,972

282,959

Investment properties

682,968

697,452

710,263

Fixed assets

224,091

231,371

234,977

Intangible assets

36,049

42,293

33,057

Other assets

212,383

209,583

264,832

TOTAL ASSETS

63,180,850

61,791,995

62,476.191

LIABILITIES, EQUITY OFINVESTMENT

ACCOUNT HOLDERS AND EQUITY

LIABILITIES

8

10,951,826

9,921,549

11,648,809

Due to banks and financial institutions

Customers' current accounts

9

8,057,266

7,428, I88

7,785,692

Sukuk financing

3,532,630

3,542,822

2,561,048

Other liabilities

839,157

978,945

1,156,968

TOTAL LIABILITIES

23,380,879

21,871,504

23,152,517

EQUITY OFINVESTMENT ACCOUNT

HOLDERS

IO

31,201,742

31,217,681

31,056,216

EQUITY

11

1,513,687

1,513,687

1.513,687

Share capital

Legal reserve

12

2,452,360

2,452,360

2,452,360

Risk reserve

13

803,726

803,726

750.831

Fair value reserve

2,967

2,767

1,775

Other reserves

14

79,098

79,588

78,574

Retained earnings

1,653,941

I,758,232

1,377,781

TOTAL EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO

SHAREHOLDERS OFTHE BANK

6,505,779

6,610,360

6,175,008

Sukuk eligible as additional capital

16

2,092,450

2,092,450

2,092,450

TOTAL EQUITY

8,598,229

8,702,810

8.267,458

TOTAL LIABILITIES, EQUITY OF

INVESTMENT ACCOlJNT HOLDERS AND

EQUITY

63,180,850

61,791,995

62,476.191

The interim condensed consolidated financial information was approved by the Board of Directors on 25 July 2022 and was signed on its behalf by:

Dr. Khalid bin Thani bin Abdullah Al Thani

Chief Executive Officer

Chairman

The attached notes I to 23 form part or this interim condensed consolidated linancial information. Indepenclent auditors' review report is set out on page I

2

Qatar International Islamic Bank (Q.P.S.C.)

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

For the Three and Six-Month Period Ended 30 June 2022

For the Three-Month Period

For the Six-Month Period

Ended 30 June

Ended 30 June

2022

2021

2022

2021

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Notes

QR'000

QR'000

QR'000

QR'000

Income from financing activities

421,367

478,779

848,258

949,873

Net income from investing activities

105,885

104,207

195,848

188,500

Total income from financing and

investing activities

527,252

582,986

1,044,106

1,138,373

Fee and commission income

98,657

76,150

184,495

140,626

Fee and commission expense

(20,425)

(14,371)

(38,112)

(26,871)

Net fee and commission income

78,232

61,779

146,383

113,755

Foreign exchange gain

18,778

11,325

38,428

18,452

Share of results of investment in associates

(873)

(2,631)

(12,128)

(6,592)

TOTAL INCOME

623,389

653,459

1,216,789

1,263,988

Staff costs

(39,757)

(41,367)

(78,798)

(81,734)

Depreciation and amortisation

(7,711)

(7,616)

(15,685)

(17,477)

Other expenses

(33,245)

(33,985)

(65,999)

(66,198)

Finance expense

(41,603)

(42,767)

(78,515)

(86,123)

TOTAL EXPENSES

(122,316)

(125,735)

(238,997)

(251,532)

Net impairment losses on due from banks

22.1

(154)

(115)

(232)

(204)

Net impairment losses on investment

(611)

(1,083)

securities

22.1

(1,228)

(193)

Net impairment losses on financing assets

22.1

(91,280)

(122,302)

(120,064)

(140,404)

Net impairment loss on investment in

-

associates

(794)

-

(54,344)

Net impairment reversals on off

balance sheet exposures subject to credit

15,038

6,644

risk

22.1

3,101

477

NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

BEFORE RETURN TO

INVESTMENT ACCOUNT

HOLDERS

424,066

406,386

863,057

817,788

Investment account holders' share of profit

(147,819)

(143,200)

(291,948)

(273,884)

NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

276,247

263,186

571,109

543,904

BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS

PER SHARE (QR PER SHARE)

17

0.18

0.17

0.38

0.36

The attached notes 1 to 23 form part of this interim condensed consolidated financial information. Independent auditors' review report is set out on page 1

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

QIIB - Qatar International Islamic Bank QSC published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 17:14:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
