The Campaign Offers a Grand Total of 5 Million Bonus Avios to be Won by QIIB Customers

Jamal Al Jamal :We are committedto reward our customers for their loyalty and to increase their benefits

QIIB has announced the launch of a special offer for Visa cardholders which provides them with the opportunity to enter a draw for the chance to win prizes from a grand total of 5 million bonus Avios, in collaboration with the Qatar Airways Privilege Club.

As part of this offer, all QIIB Visa credit and debit cardholders will be eligible to be one of the 50 winners by using their cards internationally. Each winner will be rewarded with 100,000 Avios to their Qatar Airways Privilege Club account. These Avios can be spent on shopping and dining at Qatar Duty Free (QDF), award flights, upgrades and extra baggage with Qatar Airways, everyday shopping with retail, dining and lifestyle partners, and much more.

The offer is valid from 25 June to 19 August 2023 and customers will get one entry in to the draw for each international transaction of the value of QAR 100. QIIB Visa cardholders can increase their chances of winning by using the card more frequently, provided that the minimum spend is not less than QAR 1,000 during every two weeks of the campaign period.

Speaking on this offer, Mr. Jamal Abdullah Al Jamal, Deputy CEO of QIIB, said: "We are pleased to continue providing the best services and offers to our customers, and this time, we aim to satisfy our clients' aspirations during the summer, when travel is on the rise. Now, our customers can have the opportunity to maximize their international Visa payment card purchases during this period and stand a chance to be one of the 50 lucky winners of 100,000 bonus Avios from Qatar Airways Privilege Club."

He added: " We are committed to reward our customers for their loyalty and to increase the benefits and privileges offered to them in a manner that is in line with their real needs and with the best competitive features available in the local market."

He stressed: "Upon setting out the Visa card summer offer, we focused on applying easy criteria in order to ensure that all customers, of all segments, have a chance to win, whether they hold Visa credit or debit cards. Furthermore, you simply need to spend 100 Qatari Riyals abroad to be eligible to win one of the prizes".

He further said: "The bank is pleased to collaborate with Qatar Airways Privilege Club for this offer. Winning Avios from Qatar Airways Privilege Club, the loyalty programme of Qatar Airways, will add real value to the winners of this special offer for QIIB customers."

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Thierry Antinori said: "We are excited to bring yet another opportunity for Qatar Airways Privilege Club members through our collaboration with QIIB. Members can now enter a draw for the opportunity to win 100,000 Avios, which can be spent on award flights, shopping and dining at Qatar Duty Free and other select retail partners in Qatar. This comes as part of our strategy to provide a loyalty programme brimming with benefits, and we look forward to seeing our members participate in the summer campaign to collect their rewards."

Shashank Singh, Visa's VP and GM for Qatar and Kuwait, said: "We are delighted to partner with Qatar Airways Privilege Club and QIIB in bringing this exciting promotion for the bank's Visa cardholders. With the summer air travel forecast to exceed pre-pandemic levels, this promotion for QIIB Visa cardholders could not have come at a better time. And not only are they rewarded for using their Visa cards but QIIB customers can also travel with the peace of mind of worldwide card acceptance at our 100 million merchant partner locations."

The draws to select the prize winners will take place on 11 July 2023, 25 July 2023, 8 August 2023 and 22 August 2023, in the presence of the representative of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The winners will be announced after each draw.