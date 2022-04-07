Qatar International Islamic Bank Q P S C : QIIB, QDB sign ‘Al-Dhameen Program' renewal agreement in its updated form

Jamal al-Jamal: The amendments to Al-Dhameen will greatly enhance the program

DOHA: Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB) and Qatar Development Bank (QDB) concluded an agreement on updated 'Al-Dhameen' Program, following the elapse of 10 years since its launch, which proved successful and achieved significant results.

QIIB was the first bank to implement the 'Al-Dhameen' Program in the local banking sector.

The signing ceremony was held in the presence of QIIB's representative, Mr. Jamal Abdullah al-Jamal, Deputy CEO, and QDB's representative, Mr. Khaled al-Mana, Managing Director of Business Finance.

On the occasion, Mr. Jamal Abdullah al-Jamal said, "We are pleased to be the first bank to sign the Al-Dhameen Program Agreement, in its new updated form. This brings us back to the launch period of the program as we were also the first bank to sign Al-Dhameen Program Portfolio Product Agreement in May 2015 with QDB.

"In fact, we are proud of our long-standing partnership with QDB, and our presence today in the signing ceremony, is a proof on both parties' sincere desire to maintain and strengthen this partnership".

He noted, "Al Dhameen Program has achieved many successes during its launch years. As a result, QIIB was able to grant a great number of finances for small and medium enterprises and we were always at the forefront of local banks who signed on Al-Dhameen Program, in terms of the size of finances that were granted".

Al Jamal continued, "The new amendments to Al-Dhameen Program Agreement will undoubtedly enhance it and support entrepreneurs who require a trusted business partner to lend them the right support and assistance in the Program's various targeted sectors such as industry, education, health, tourism, and some other service sectors".

QIIB's Deputy CEO praised the amendments made to Al-Dhameen Program, which are represented in an increase in the guarantee coverage to 100% instead of 85%, and an increase in the guarantee period to reach 15 years instead of 11 years, in addition to reductions on the annual fees and profit rate.

"Such amendments will greatly boost the Program, which will enhance the business environment and create a real opportunity to launch new projects that will contribute to the development process".

Mr. al-Jamal expressed his thanks to Mr Abdulrahman bin Hashem al-Suwaidi, QDB's Acting CEO, and the team behind the Al Dhameen Program, for furthering their partnership and cooperation with QIIB.

He also hoped that such partnership and cooperation will turn out to be beneficial for everyone.