  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Qatar
  4. Qatar Exchange
  5. Qatar International Islamic Bank (Q.P.S.C)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QIIK   QA0006929879

QATAR INTERNATIONAL ISLAMIC BANK (Q.P.S.C)

(QIIK)
End-of-day quote Qatar Exchange  -  2022-10-16
11.30 QAR   -0.79%
Qatar International Islamic Bank Q P S C : QIIB, QIIC get approval to set up Takaful Insurance Company in Morocco in cooperation with Atlanta Insurance, and CIH Bank
PU
10/12Qatar International Islamic Bank Signs an Agreement
CI
10/02Qatar International Islamic Bank Appoints Sheikh / Abdullah Bin Thani Bin Abdullah Bin Thani Al-Thani as Managing Director
CI
Qatar International Islamic Bank Q P S C : QIIB, QIIC get approval to set up Takaful Insurance Company in Morocco in cooperation with Atlanta Insurance, and CIH Bank

10/18/2022 | 01:03am EDT
In the presence of HE Sheikh Dr.Khalid bin Thani bin Abdullah al-Thani and Mr Mohamed Hassan Bensaleh, the establishment agreement of Takaful Insurance Company was signed in Casablanca in the Kingdom of Morocco, in collaboration between Atlanta Insurance Company, CIH Bank, QIIB and Qatar Islamic Insurance Company.

The agreement was signed following the decision of the Supervisory Authority of Insurance and Social Welfare (ACAPS) in the Kingdom of Morocco to approve the establishment of Takaful Insurance Company in Morocco, based on a previous decision by the Authority to allow the establishment of insurance and re-insurance Takaful companies.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Mohamed Hassan Bensaleh, Chairman of Atlanta Insurance Company, representing the company, Mr. Lotfi Al-Saqqat, President of the Tourism Real Estate Loan Bank, representing CIH, Dr. Abdulbasit Ahmed al-Shaibei, representing QIIB, and Mr. Ali Ibrahim al-Abdulghani, representing Qatar Islamic Insurance Company, H.E. Ali Abdullatif Almesned QIIB Board Member attended the signing ceremony.

In early June, it was officially announced that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed with an aim to establish a Takaful insurance company in the Kingdom of Morocco in the name of Takaful Insurance Company between Atlanta Insurance Company, CIH Bank, QIIB and Qatar Islamic Insurance Company.

The company's shares will be distributed upon its establishment so that the shares of Atlanta Company will be 60% of the capital, CIH Bank 20%, QIIB 10%, and Islamic Insurance Company 10%.

Takaful Insurance Company is expected to conduct Takaful insurance activities of all kinds in the Kingdom of Morocco in accordance with the rules and regulations in force within the framework and legislation governing the work of insurance companies in the Kingdom.

The establishment of Takaful Insurance Company constitutes an essential addition to QIIB's investments in the Kingdom of Morocco, as the bank holds 40% of the capital of the Moroccan Umnia Bank, which currently has 48 branches across various regions and cities of Morocco.

Disclaimer

QIIB - Qatar International Islamic Bank QSC published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 05:02:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 713 M 471 M 471 M
Net income 2022 1 057 M 290 M 290 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,6x
Yield 2022 3,54%
Capitalization 17 105 M 4 698 M 4 698 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 9,99x
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,27x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,0%
Chart QATAR INTERNATIONAL ISLAMIC BANK (Q.P.S.C)
Duration : Period :
Qatar International Islamic Bank (Q.P.S.C) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QATAR INTERNATIONAL ISLAMIC BANK (Q.P.S.C)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 11,30 QAR
Average target price 10,82 QAR
Spread / Average Target -4,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Abdulbasit Ahmed Abdulrahman Al-Shaibei Chief Executive Officer
Hossam Khattab Chief Financial Officer
Khalid bin Thani Abdullah Al-Thani Chairman
Georges Hobeika Chief Information Officer
Mohammed Khair Barhoma Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QATAR INTERNATIONAL ISLAMIC BANK (Q.P.S.C)22.69%4 698
THE SAUDI NATIONAL BANK-4.66%72 044
KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.1.14%32 566
ALINMA BANK49.42%18 894
BANK ALBILAD48.15%13 332
MASRAF AL RAYAN (Q.P.S.C.)-13.79%10 206