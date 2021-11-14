Log in
Qatar International Islamic Bank Q P S C : QIIB becomes the first national Islamic bank to launch a QR code-based Qatar Mobile Payment System E-Wallet Solution for Merchants - QMP Merchant

11/14/2021 | 12:10am EST
Mr Jamal al-Jammal: "This modern e-wallet adds an advanced high-quality payment solution to the Bank's payment services portfolio."

QIIB announced the launch of its most advanced digital payment solution for merchants- 'QMP Merchant' e-wallet, which gives customers the ability to conduct seamless transactions through Qatar's Mobile Payment system with the simple use of QR Codes.

This solution conveniently allows payments to be processed round-the-clock through mobile phones without the need for credit cards or Point of Sale (POS) devices.

The merchant e-wallet represents a cutting edge reliable digital solution that falls under the list of services approved by Qatar Central Bank (QCB) to promote digital economy and increase financial transaction security, while reducing reliance on cash.

As such, QMP Merchant e-wallet offers customers a new viable option by which they can pay for their transactions, seamlessly and conveniently through their phones without having to go through POS devices.

QMP Merchant payments are very fast and secure and they are made directly through mobile phones.

Additionally, subscribing to the service is very easy. All that customers need to do is visit one of QIIB's branches across the country and have the QIIB QMP Merchant app downloaded and installed on their phone.

Commenting on the launch of the QMP Merchant service, QIIB Deputy CEO Mr Jamal al-Jammal said, "We are extremely pleased with the launch of our QMP Merchant service, which was incidentally launched a few days after we began providing our QMP e-wallet solution for retail customers. This modern e-wallet adds an advanced high-quality payment solution to the Bank's payment services portfolio, and it is part of the digital transformation phenomenon that is taking the banking industry by a storm. We are more than excited for this refreshing qualitative service upgrade that will enhance our operational capacity and efficiency."

Mr. Al-Jammal noted, "QMP Merchant works in perfect synergy with QMP E-wallet, and together, these two services will be very easy to adopt and implement by QIIB's corporate customers. We have laid the necessary technological foundation to facilitate the process, and we have also launched a marketing campaign across various media outlets through which we have introduced the services, explained how they can be used, and presented details about what customers need to do to subscribe them."

Mr. Al-Jammal pointed out, "QMP Merchant offers a complete substitute for POS devices, giving companies additional payment options for their products and services, encompassing both conventional and digital transaction processing solutions. This will undoubtedly give companies a huge competitive edge and service quality improvement as they adopt these cutting-edge digital payment solutions characterised by high reliability and cost efficiency."

The Deputy CEO concluded by saying that QIIB corporate customers would adopt this service due to its world class reliability and huge appetite among customers, especially after the significant improvements that digital payment solutions have recently witnessed.

Mr al-Jammal also said he anticipates this kind of payment solution to dominate the sector in the not-so-distant future.

QIIB - Qatar International Islamic Bank QSC published this content on 14 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 05:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
