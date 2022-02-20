Qatar International Islamic Bank Q P S C : QIIB launches Instant Account Opening Service for new customers via Mobile App and Internet Banking

Al-Meer: We provide high quality services that are up-to-date and ahead of the curve in emerging technology trends in the banking sector.

DOHA: QIIB announced the launch of instant account opening service for new customers via mobile app and internet banking as part of the bank's implementation of its strategy in the field of digital transformation, which facilitates the process of obtaining QIIB banking services and products and make these more convenient and accessible.

Through this service, new customers can open a QIIB account by following few simple steps at any time throughout the week. The steps are as follows:

Download QIIB mobile banking application through Apple or Android store, choose open a new account service, fill in the required information electronically, upload a photocopy of one's ID and a photocopy of the passport (in case the applicant is a resident).

Through the account opening procedures, the customer can choose the closest or most preferred QIIB branch through which the customer can receive banking services in future in case of the need to process such services directly from the branch.

It should be noted that most QIIB banking services and products, including financing services, are available via the mobile banking app and Internet banking.

Commenting on the launch of the instant account opening service for new customers via QIIB mobile App and Internet banking, Mr. Omar Abdelaziz al-Meer, QIIB Head of Business Development and Alternative Channels Sector, said, "We are pleased to offer our customers the best and most suitable banking solutions for their needs and aspirations. As part of the comprehensive digital transformation witnessed by QIIB, we launch this service to our new customers, who we are always happy to welcome. We hope that they will find the type of services they are looking for are of high quality, up-to-date and ahead of the curve in emerging technology trends in the banking sector."

Mr. Al-Meer stated, "Opening a new account via QIIB mobile app and internet banking is an easy and simple process that takes only a few minutes and saves customers the burden of waiting in long queues or visiting branches. The launch of the new service is part of a global trend to reduce the use of paper-based correspondence and printing with the aim of preserving the environment, and QIIB is fully committed to that".

Mr Al-Meer stressed, "Our clients can now finalise a range of banking transactions and services, from the comfort of their own space, without incurring any trouble. These include opening an account, besides comprehensive services related to cards, cheques, and transfers, and applying for financing and obtaining it immediately.

"We are happy to see many other services being expanded steadily and very well received by our rapidly growing customer base. At QIIB, we are happy to achieve customer satisfaction through integrated services".

The Head of Business Development and Alternative Channels at QIIB also stressed, "QIIB's digital transformation plan is continuing at a rapid pace and will witness the launch of many more digital services in future. Any process that can be digitised will be made available to our customers with the best features and highest safety standards".