Qatar International Islamic Bank Q P S C : QIIB launches a Special Offer for its QIIB Wajaha and QIIB Deyafa Customers in collaboration with Aspire Katara Hospitality

50% Discount at select Restaurants in Katara Cultural Village

QIIB announced the launch of a special offer for its QIIB Wajaha and QIIB Deyafa Customer, in collaboration with Aspire Katara Hospitality. This offer provides Customers with a 50% discount during weekends (Thursday, Friday and Saturday). The offer is valid at select Restaurants from 16 February to 17 March 2023.

The offer includes a selection of Restaurants located at Katara Cultural Village that represent an ideal and preferred destination for QIIB Wajaha and QIIB Deyafa Customers. The Restaurants include Bayt El Talleh, L'wzaar Seafood Restaurant, Sukar Pasha, Chac'Late, and Le Vesuvio.

By launching such offers, QIIB expresses its appreciation and recognition for its Customers and as an acknowledgment for their loyalty. QIIBs distinguished Customers deserve the best, whether in terms of exceptional offers, Products and Services that meet their expectations and fulfill their needs.

No special conditions are required to avail this offer, except that the Customer must hold and present their QIIB Wajaha and QIIB Deyafa Credit Card upon payment. Upon settling the bill with their Credit Card, the Customer will receive a 50% discount on the first 1,000 QAR of the bill.

QIIB Wajaha and QIIB Deyafa Credit Cards grant their holders many features from Visa and QIIB, including access to airport lounges locally and internationally, travel insurance services, earning QIIB Points on every payment transaction when using their Credit Card, availing of discounts from an array of QIIB Partners.