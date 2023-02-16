Advanced search
    QIIK   QA0006929879

QATAR INTERNATIONAL ISLAMIC BANK (Q.P.S.C)

(QIIK)
End-of-day quote Qatar Exchange  -  2023-02-14
10.40 QAR   +2.46%
Qatar International Islamic Bank Q P S C : QIIB launches a Special Offer for its QIIB Wajaha and QIIB Deyafa Customers in collaboration with Aspire Katara Hospitality
Transcript : Qatar International Islamic Bank (Q.P.S.C), Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 29, 2023
Qatar International Islamic Bank Q P S C : QIIB announces the opening of nominations for membership of the Board of Directors
Qatar International Islamic Bank Q P S C : QIIB launches a Special Offer for its QIIB Wajaha and QIIB Deyafa Customers in collaboration with Aspire Katara Hospitality

02/16/2023 | 12:09am EST
50% Discount at select Restaurants in Katara Cultural Village

QIIB announced the launch of a special offer for its QIIB Wajaha and QIIB Deyafa Customer, in collaboration with Aspire Katara Hospitality. This offer provides Customers with a 50% discount during weekends (Thursday, Friday and Saturday). The offer is valid at select Restaurants from 16 February to 17 March 2023.

The offer includes a selection of Restaurants located at Katara Cultural Village that represent an ideal and preferred destination for QIIB Wajaha and QIIB Deyafa Customers. The Restaurants include Bayt El Talleh, L'wzaar Seafood Restaurant, Sukar Pasha, Chac'Late, and Le Vesuvio.

By launching such offers, QIIB expresses its appreciation and recognition for its Customers and as an acknowledgment for their loyalty. QIIBs distinguished Customers deserve the best, whether in terms of exceptional offers, Products and Services that meet their expectations and fulfill their needs.

No special conditions are required to avail this offer, except that the Customer must hold and present their QIIB Wajaha and QIIB Deyafa Credit Card upon payment. Upon settling the bill with their Credit Card, the Customer will receive a 50% discount on the first 1,000 QAR of the bill.

QIIB Wajaha and QIIB Deyafa Credit Cards grant their holders many features from Visa and QIIB, including access to airport lounges locally and internationally, travel insurance services, earning QIIB Points on every payment transaction when using their Credit Card, availing of discounts from an array of QIIB Partners.

Disclaimer

QIIB - Qatar International Islamic Bank QSC published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 05:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 741 M 478 M 478 M
Net income 2022 1 000 M 275 M 275 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 3,99%
Capitalization 15 742 M 4 324 M 4 324 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 9,04x
Capi. / Sales 2023 8,52x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,0%
Managers and Directors
Abdulbasit Ahmed Abdulrahman Al-Shaibei Chief Executive Officer
Hossam Khattab Chief Financial Officer
Khalid bin Thani Abdullah Al-Thani Chairman
Georges Hobeika Chief Information Officer
Mohammed Khair Barhoma Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QATAR INTERNATIONAL ISLAMIC BANK (Q.P.S.C)0.00%4 220
THE SAUDI NATIONAL BANK-3.47%57 019
KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.7.17%38 106
ALINMA BANK-7.83%15 939
BANK ALBILAD-6.52%10 768
ABU DHABI ISLAMIC BANK6.26%9 591