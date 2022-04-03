Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Qatar
  4. Qatar Exchange
  5. Qatar International Islamic Bank (Q.P.S.C)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QIIK   QA0006929879

QATAR INTERNATIONAL ISLAMIC BANK (Q.P.S.C)

(QIIK)
Summary 
Summary

Qatar International Islamic Bank Q P S C : QIIB launches a special offer for its Visa Cardholders to win a hospitality package to attend the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, courtesy of Visa

04/03/2022 | 02:34am EDT
Omar Al-Meer: QIIB continues to build the enthusiasm and anticipation for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

QIIB has announced the launch of a special offer for its Visa Debit and Credit Cardholders, giving them the opportunity to win hospitality packages to attend select matches of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, thanks to Visa.

The offer allows all QIIB Visa Debit and Credit Cardholders a chance to win a hospitality package for two, to attend one of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Quarter-Final or Group Stage matches.

Throughout the offer, there will be a total of 9 winners, each winner will receive two tickets.

As part of the offer, every month one winner will receive a Quarter-Final match hospitality package and two winners will receive a Group Stage match hospitality package.

Winners will be selected on 15th May 15th June and 15th July 2022.

To be eligible for the offer, QIIB Visa Debit and Credit Cardholders, will only need to use their Cards between 1st April to 30th June 2022.

During the offer period, any transactions with the value of 100 QAR, locally or internationally, will receive 1 chance (1 token). Any digital transaction (Contactless, eCommerce and Digital) will receive 2 chances (2 tokens), in addition a minimum spend of 6,000 QAR is required per Month.

The three customers with the highest number of tokens at the end of each month will be selected as the winners.

On the occasion of the launch of this offer, Mr. Omar Abdelaziz Al-Meer, Chief of Business Development and Alternative Channels Sector at QIIB said: "We are pleased to partner with Visa to offer our customers who hold Visa Debit and Credit Cards the opportunity to attend the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Matches, which is an exceptional event".

He noted, "The offer launched by QIIB in cooperation with Visa provides the opportunity for customers to win one of the nine prizes over a period of three months. The winners will be chosen based on the criteria of the highest number of tokens collected whilst reaching the monthly minimum spend requirement".

Al-Meer emphasized: "In line with the latest payment developments of Contactless and Digital Payments, each Customer will receive a multiplier when spending using these forms".

"This invitation from QIIB and Visa to our valued customers is a driver to encourage and motivate the use of our secure Digital Payments Platforms".

He stressed, "QIIB will continue to add suspense and enthusiasm in its campaigns, in order to keep pace with the ambience of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, as well as provide the best in class payment solutions to our valued customers".

It is noteworthy that QIIB is one of the leading Islamic Banks and has a long history of supporting sporting activities.

It is also making great efforts to serve the Qatari Community through its contributions in support of community activities.

Disclaimer

QIIB - Qatar International Islamic Bank QSC published this content on 03 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2022 06:33:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 873 M 514 M 514 M
Net income 2022 1 116 M 307 M 307 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,1x
Yield 2022 3,61%
Capitalization 16 772 M 4 607 M 4 607 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,95x
Capi. / Sales 2023 8,78x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,8%
Chart QATAR INTERNATIONAL ISLAMIC BANK (Q.P.S.C)
Duration : Period :
Qatar International Islamic Bank (Q.P.S.C) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QATAR INTERNATIONAL ISLAMIC BANK (Q.P.S.C)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 11,08 QAR
Average target price 9,44 QAR
Spread / Average Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Abdulbasit Ahmed Abdulrahman Al-Shaibei Chief Executive Officer
Hossam Khattab Chief Financial Officer
Khalid bin Thani Abdullah Al-Thani Chairman
Georges Hobeika Chief Information Officer
Mohammed Khair Barhoma Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QATAR INTERNATIONAL ISLAMIC BANK (Q.P.S.C)20.30%4 607
THE SAUDI NATIONAL BANK10.09%83 835
KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.28.73%29 441
ALINMA BANK62.15%20 712
MASRAF AL RAYAN (Q.P.S.C.)11.42%13 207
BOUBYAN BANK K.S.C.P.18.86%9 804