  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Qatar
  4. Qatar Exchange
  5. Qatar International Islamic Bank (Q.P.S.C)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QIIK   QA0006929879

QATAR INTERNATIONAL ISLAMIC BANK (Q.P.S.C)

(QIIK)
End-of-day quote Qatar Exchange  -  04-20
12.36 QAR   -1.51%
QATAR INTERNATIONAL ISLAMIC BANK Q P S C : QIIB offers its Special Edition QIIB FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Visa Credit Cardholders the opportunity to win two Group Stage Match Hospitality Packages, courtesy of Visa.
PU
Fitch Downgrades Qatari Banks; Stable Outlook
AQ
QATAR INTERNATIONAL ISLAMIC BANK Q P S C : QIIB, QDB sign 'Al-Dhameen Program' renewal agreement in its updated form
PU
Qatar International Islamic Bank Q P S C : QIIB offers its Special Edition QIIB FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Visa Credit Cardholders the opportunity to win two Group Stage Match Hospitality Packages, courtesy of Visa.

04/24/2022 | 02:49am EDT
DOHA: Engaging with the atmosphere of the most important sporting event in the world to be held in Doha this year, QIIB announced that it will provide two opportunities to its Customers, who hold the Special Edition QIIB FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Visa Credit Cards to win one of two Hospitality Packages, courtesy of Visa. Each Hospitality Package includes two tickets to attend one of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Group Matches.

All new Special Edition QIIB FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Visa Credit Cardholders can enter the competition to win by simply activating and using this Credit Card. Activate and use the Special Edition QIIB FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Visa Credit Card from 15th April 2022 to 15th June 2022. For every 100 QAR spent (Locally or Internationally), the Customer will receive 1 token and for every 100 QAR spent (Locally or Internationally) digitally 2 tokens will be received. The two Customers with the highest number of tokens at the end of the Campaign will be selected as the Winners.

QIIB recently announced the launch of the Special Edition QIIB FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Visa Credit Cards in partnership with Visa, as part of the Bank's commitment to enrich the experience of its Customers and offer them the best in class Payment Solutions.

Visa is a sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and the Official Payment Service Partner of FIFA.

The aim of QIIB's partnership with Visa in launching the Special Edition QIIB FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Visa Credit Cards is to interact with the community and its events to spark enthusiasm among thousands of football fans.

The Special Edition QIIB FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Visa Credit Cards will retain the same great benefits as that of other QIIB Credit Cards, for example access to Airport Lounges, Partner Discounts, as well as the ability to earn QIIB Points, providing various redemption options amongst of great benefits.

QIIB has enabled Customers to obtain the Special Edition QIIB FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Visa Credit Cards via its Mobile and Internet Banking, alongside the extensive QIIB Branches network.

It is noteworthy that QIIB is one of the leading Islamic Banks and has a long history of supporting sporting activities.

It is also making great efforts to serve the Qatari Community through its contributions in support of community activities.

Disclaimer

QIIB - Qatar International Islamic Bank QSC published this content on 24 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2022 06:48:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 873 M 514 M 514 M
Net income 2022 1 116 M 307 M 307 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,6x
Yield 2022 3,24%
Capitalization 18 709 M 5 139 M 5 139 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 9,99x
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,79x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,8%
Chart QATAR INTERNATIONAL ISLAMIC BANK (Q.P.S.C)
Duration : Period :
Qatar International Islamic Bank (Q.P.S.C) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QATAR INTERNATIONAL ISLAMIC BANK (Q.P.S.C)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 12,36 QAR
Average target price 10,73 QAR
Spread / Average Target -13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Abdulbasit Ahmed Abdulrahman Al-Shaibei Chief Executive Officer
Hossam Khattab Chief Financial Officer
Khalid bin Thani Abdullah Al-Thani Chairman
Georges Hobeika Chief Information Officer
Mohammed Khair Barhoma Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QATAR INTERNATIONAL ISLAMIC BANK (Q.P.S.C)34.20%5 139
THE SAUDI NATIONAL BANK13.51%86 459
KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.29.57%29 468
ALINMA BANK69.66%21 678
MASRAF AL RAYAN (Q.P.S.C.)23.88%14 684
BOUBYAN BANK K.S.C.P.20.42%9 877