  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Qatar
  4. Qatar Exchange
  5. Qatar National Bank (Q.P.S.C.)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QNBK   QA0006929895

QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)

(QNBK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Qatar Exchange  -  2023-04-08
16.10 QAR   -0.62%
07:02aQatar National Bank Q1 profit rises 7%
RE
02/15QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.) : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
01/16Transcript : Qatar National Bank (Q.P.S.C.), Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 16, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Qatar National Bank Q1 profit rises 7%

04/10/2023 | 07:02am EDT
DUBAI, April 10 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank (QNB) , the Gulf's largest lender by assets, said on Monday that its first-quarter profit rose 7% as revenue from a range of sources increased despite turbulence in global markets.

Net profit for the three months ended March 31 rose to 3.9 billion riyals ($1.07 billion), up from 3.6 billion riyals in the first quarter of 2022 and beating a median analyst estimate of 3.77 billion riyals, Refinitiv data showed.

Total assets stood at 1.18 trillion riyals at the end of the quarter, up 6% from the same period last year, QNB said in a bourse filing.

Loans and advances grew 6% to 810 billion riyals, while QNB's loan to deposit ratio was 97.9% and its non-performing loans ratio was 2.9%, up from 2.3% a year before. ($1 = 3.6400 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.) -0.62% 16.1 End-of-day quote.-10.56%
QNB ALAHLI S.A.E -1.88% 17.24 End-of-day quote.-0.92%
Financials
Sales 2023 36 291 M 9 969 M 9 969 M
Net income 2023 16 288 M 4 474 M 4 474 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,69x
Yield 2023 4,17%
Capitalization 149 B 40 848 M 40 848 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,10x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,91x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 48,1%
Chart QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)
Duration : Period :
Qatar National Bank (Q.P.S.C.) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 16,10 QAR
Average target price 22,98 QAR
Spread / Average Target 42,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Abdulla Mubarak Nasser Al-Khalifa Group Chief Executive Officer
Ramzi Talat Abdel Jawwad Mari Group Chief Financial Officer
Ali Ahmed Zayed Al-Kuwari Chairman
Maryam Mohammud Al-Kuwari Senior Executive VP-Information Technology
Ali Rashid Ali Al-Mosnad Al-Mohannadi Group Chief Operating Officer & Executive GM
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-10.56%40 848
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.82%158 979
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK2.34%72 325
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-3.52%51 330
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.99%46 364
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.7.90%34 994
