Oct 19 (Reuters) - Qatar Navigation:

* QATAR NAVIGATION NET PROFIT FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2022 ENDING SEP. 30 AT 851 MILLION RIYALS, COMPARED TO 654 MLN RIYALS FOR THE SAME PERIOD OF 2021 - STATEMENT TO QATAR STOCK EXCHANGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Mahmoud Mourad)