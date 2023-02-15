Qatar Navigation Q P S C : Financial 2022

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED

As at and for the year ended 31 December 2022

Independent auditor's report to the shareholders of Qatar Navigation Q.P.S.C.

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our opinion

In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements of Qatar Navigation Q.P.S.C. (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as at 31 December 2022 and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

What we have audited

The Group's consolidated financial statements comprise:

The consolidated income statement for the year ended 31 December 2022;

The consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the year ended 31 December 2022;

The consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2022;

The consolidated statement of cash flows for the year ended 31 December 2022;

The consolidated statement of changes in equity for the year ended 31 December 2022; and

The notes to the consolidated financial statements, which include significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Independence

We are independent of the Group in accordance with the International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including International Independence Standards) issued by the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants (IESBA Code) and the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in the State of Qatar. We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with IESBA Code and the ethical requirements in the State of Qatar.

Our audit approach

Overview

Key audit matter | Impairment of property, vessels and intangible assets

As part of designing our audit, we determined materiality and assessed the risks of material misstatement in the consolidated financial statements. In particular, we considered where management made subjective judgements; for example, in respect of significant accounting estimates that involved making assumptions and considering future events that are inherently uncertain. As in all of our audits, we also addressed the risk of management override of internal controls, including among other matters consideration of whether there was evidence of bias that represented a risk of material misstatement due to fraud.

We tailored the scope of our audit in order to perform sufficient work to enable us to provide an opinion on the consolidated financial statements as a whole, taking into account the structure of the Group, the accounting processes and controls, and the industry in which the Group operates.