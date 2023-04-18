Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Qatar
  Qatar Exchange
  Qatar Navigation Q.P.S.C.
  News
  Summary
    QNNS   QA0007227695

QATAR NAVIGATION Q.P.S.C.

(QNNS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Qatar Exchange  -  2023-04-17
8.522 QAR   -3.16%
04:53pQatar Navigation Q P S C : Milaha Reports QAR 363 Million Net Profit for the First Quarter 2023
PU
03/11Qatar Navigation Q P S C : Corporate Governance Report for 2022
PU
02/15Qatar Navigation Q.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Summary 
Summary

Qatar Navigation Q P S C : Milaha Reports QAR 363 Million Net Profit for the First Quarter 2023

04/18/2023 | 04:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Qatar Navigation Q.P.S.C. (Milaha), has announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Key financial highlights:

  • Operating revenues of QAR 766 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to QR 913 million for the same period in 2022
  • Operating profit of QAR 210 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to QAR 194 million for the same period in 2022
  • Net profit of QAR 363 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to QAR 360 million for the same period in 2022
  • Earnings per share remained flat at QAR 0.32 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and for the same period in 2022

Milaha Maritime & Logistics' net profit decreased by QAR 64 million, mainly due to a drop in container shipping rates from near record highs witnessed over the same period in 2022.

Milaha Gas & Petrochem's net profit decreased by QAR 8 million, mainly a result of lower income from associate companies.

Milaha Offshore's net profit increased by QAR 53 million, due to improved operating efficiency coupled with the acquisition of higher margin projects.

Milaha Capital's net profit increased by QAR 18 million, driven mainly by reduced provisions recorded in 2022.

Milaha Trading's bottom line increased by QAR 5 million due to the expansion of our ship chandlering activities and integrated higher margin product offerings.

The company will hold an investor relations conference call on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 2:00 pm (Doha time) to discuss the financial results for the first quarter of 2023. The conference call may be accessed by telephone by dialing 00 800 101 734 and entering the Conference ID: 2013178. Further information can be found on our website www.milaha.com .

Attachments

Disclaimer

Qatar Navigation QSC published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 20:52:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 3 241 M 890 M 890 M
Net income 2023 1 180 M 324 M 324 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,27x
Yield 2023 5,40%
Capitalization 9 682 M 2 660 M 2 660 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,99x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,01x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,3%
Chart QATAR NAVIGATION Q.P.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Qatar Navigation Q.P.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QATAR NAVIGATION Q.P.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 8,52 QAR
Average target price 11,40 QAR
Spread / Average Target 33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Abdulla Swidan President & Chief Executive Officer
Akram Bashir Iswaisi Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Jassim Hamad Jassim Jabr Al-Thani Chairman
Mazen Jassim Jaidah Independent Non-Executive Director
Abdulrahman bin Saud Fahad Jasim Al-Thani Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QATAR NAVIGATION Q.P.S.C.-16.04%2 746
HAPAG-LLOYD AG96.62%67 018
AP MOLLER MAERSK-11.24%34 392
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.20.23%25 274
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED17.52%13 940
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA11.83%13 144
