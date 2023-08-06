Milaha Reports QAR 648 million in Net Profitfor H1 2023 compared to QAR 641 million for the same period in 2022
6 August 2023
Doha, Qatar- Qatar Navigation Q.P.S.C.("Milaha") today announced its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2023.
Key financial highlights:
- Operating revenues of QAR 1.51 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to QR 1.77 billion for the same period in 2022
- Operating profit of QAR 344 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to QAR 310 million for the same period in 2022
- Net profit of QAR 648 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to QAR 641 million for the same period in 2022
- Earnings per share increased to QAR 0.57 for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to QAR 0.56 for the same period in 2022
Milaha Trading'sbottom line increased by QAR 6 million, mainly from higher margin product offerings and sales.
The company will conduct an investor conference call on Monday, August 7th at 11:30am Doha time, to further discuss its results. The conference call may be accessed by telephone by dialing00 800 101 734and entering the Conference ID: 6254903.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Qatar Navigation QSC published this content on 06 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2023 17:33:04 UTC.