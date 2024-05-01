Q1 2024 Financial Summary Conference Call
Doha, Qatar
May 1, 2024
Consolidated Income Statement - Q1
(All amounts in QR Millions)
Operating Revenue
Salaries, Wages and Other Benefits Operating Supplies and Expenses Rent Expenses Depreciation and Amortisation Provision of Impairment of Trade Receivables Other Operating Expenses Operating Expenses Operating Profit before Impairments
Finance Costs Finance Income Net Gain on Disposal of Property, Vessels & Equipment Share of Results of Associates Share of Results of Joint Arrangements Net Gain on Foreign Exchange Tax for the Year Non-OperatingProfit
Profit for the Period
Non-controlling interest
Net Profit Attributable To Equity Holders Of The Parent
2022 913
(155) (415) (2) (90) (17) (40) (718) 194
(15) 4 0 142 35 2 0 167
361 (1)
360
2023 766
(139) (306) (3) (94) 3 (16) (556) 210
(14) 8 1 115 44 0 0 154
364 (1)
363
2024 747
(173) (236) (2) (98) 7 (37) (539) 208
(7) 4 9 155 1 (0) (5) 157
365 0
365
Revenue
-3%
Operating Profit
-1%
before Impairments
Net Profit
1%
%'s shown vs 2023
913
766
747
360
363
365
2022
2023
2024
2022
2023
2024
Revenue
Net Income
2015
2
Activities by Segment
- Port Services
- Container Shipping
- Warehousing & Logistics
- Shipyard
- Shipping Line Agencies
- Vessel Charter & Operations
- Subsea Services
- Engineering & Construction Services
- Well Services
- Harbor Marine Operations
- Industrial Logistics
- LNG Transport
- LPG Transport
-
Floating Storage and
Offloading (FSO) Operations
- Heavy Equipment and Truck Agency
- Bunker Distribution
- Marine Engine and Lubricants Agency
- Ship Chandlery
- Real Estate Development and Management
- Strategic and Financial Investments
3
Net Profit, by Segment - Q1
(All amounts in QR Millions)
Unfavorable
Favorable
+19%
%'s shown vs 2023
186
164
+12%
156
134
119
102
88
-5%
67
63
-174%
-247%
19
(14)
8
3
(4)
Offshore
Gas & Petrochem
(2) Trading
Capital
Maritime &
Logistics
2022
2023
2024
4
Statement of Income, by Segment - Q1 2024
(All amounts in QR Millions)
Maritime &
Gas &
Eliminations/
Logistics
Offshore
Petrochem
Trading
Capital
Corporate
Adjustments
Consolidated
Operating Revenue
165
373
63
47
169
-
(70)
747
Salaries, Wages & Benefits
(74)
(45)
(8)
(7)
(3)
(36)
-
(173)
Operating Supplies & Expenses
(139)
(98)
(3)
(40)
(12)
(3)
60
(236)
Rent
(8)
(1)
(0)
(1)
(1)
(2)
10
(2)
Depreciation & Amortization
(9)
(57)
(12)
(0)
(18)
(1)
-
(98)
Provision of Impairment of Trade Receivables
7
0
-
0
(0)
-
-
7
Other Operating Expenses
(17)
(10)
(3)
(1)
(2)
(5)
0
(37)
Fleet & Technical Expense Allocation
77
(77)
(0)
-
-
-
-
0
Expense Allocation from Milaha Corporate
(23)
(13)
(2)
(3)
(4)
46
-
(0)
Operating Profit before Impairments
(20)
71
34
(4)
127
(0)
(0)
208
Impairment of Property, Vessels and Equipment
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Finance Costs
(7)
(11)
(7)
-
(3)
-
21
(7)
Finance Income
7
7
2
0
9
0
(21)
4
Net Gain on Disposal of Property, Vessels & Equipment
9
1
-
-
-
0
-
9
Net Gain on Disposal of Investment Property
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Share of Results of Associates
0
-
154
-
0
-
-
155
Share of Results of Joint Arrangements
(3)
-
4
-
-
-
-
1
Impairment of Available-for-Sale Investments
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net Gain on Foreign Exchange
0
(0)
(0)
(0)
0
-
-
(0)
Miscellaneous Income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Tax for the Year
-
(4)
(1)
-
-
-
-
(5)
Profit for the Period
(14)
63
186
(4)
133
(0)
-
365
Non-controlling interest
-
-
-
-
0
-
-
0
Net Profit Attributable To Equity Holders Of The Parent
(14)
63
186
(4)
134
(0)
-
365
5
Statement of Income, by Segment - Q1 2023
(All amounts in QR Millions)
Maritime &
Gas &
Eliminations/
Logistics
Offshore
Petrochem
Trading
Capital
Corporate
Adjustments
Consolidated
Operating Revenue
215
340
57
58
172
0
(76)
766
Salaries, Wages & Benefits
(67)
(30)
(7)
(3)
(5)
(28)
-
(139)
Operating Supplies & Expenses
(175)
(114)
(5)
(47)
(28)
(3)
66
(306)
Rent
(9)
(0)
(0)
(1)
(1)
(2)
10
(3)
Depreciation & Amortization
(7)
(57)
(12)
(0)
(17)
(1)
-
(94)
Provision of Impairment of Trade Receivables
0
1
2
(0)
(0)
-
-
3
Other Operating Expenses
(15)
6
(2)
(1)
1
(5)
0
(16)
Fleet & Technical Expense Allocation
72
(72)
(0)
-
-
-
-
0
Expense Allocation from Milaha Corporate
(25)
(5)
(2)
(3)
(4)
39
-
(0)
Operating Profit before Impairments
(11)
69
32
3
118
0
0
210
Impairment of Property, Vessels and Equipment
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Finance Costs
(2)
(9)
(7)
-
(0)
-
4
(14)
Finance Income
-
5
4
0
3
-
(4)
8
Net Gain on Disposal of Property, Vessels & Equipment
-
1
-
-
-
-
-
1
Net Gain on Disposal of Investment Property
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Share of Results of Associates
0
-
115
-
(0)
-
-
115
Share of Results of Joint Arrangements
32
-
12
-
-
-
-
44
Impairment of Available-for-Sale Investments
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net Gain on Foreign Exchange
0
0
(0)
(0)
0
(0)
-
0
Miscellaneous Income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Tax for the Year
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Profit for the Period
19
67
156
3
120
(0)
0
364
Non-controlling interest
-
-
-
-
(1)
-
-
(1)
Net Profit Attributable To Equity Holders Of The Parent
19
67
156
3
119
(0)
0
363
6
Segment Performance - Q1
(All amounts in QR Millions)
Maritime & Logistics
23% Decrease in Revenue and 174% Decrease in Net Profit
- Operating Revenue decreased QR (49)m
- -21mContainer Shipping driven by lower rates vs the same period in 2023
- -28mFreight Logistics due to lower freight volumes & warehouse utilization
- Operating Expenses are down QR 41m
- 36m decrease in Operating Supplies & Expenses tied to lower logistics volumes and reduced pass-through container shipping expenses
- 7m swing in bad debt provisions related to successful recovery of outstanding debts
2022
2023
2024
Operating Revenue
366
215
165
Salaries, Wages and Other Benefits
(87)
(67)
(74)
Operating Supplies and Expenses
(228)
(175)
(139)
Rent Expenses
(10)
(9)
(8)
Depreciation and Amortisation
(7)
(7)
(9)
Provision of Impairment of Trade Receivables
(3)
0
7
Other Operating Expenses
(18)
(15)
(17)
Fleet & Technical Expense Allocation
71
72
77
Expense Allocation from Milaha Corporate
(27)
(25)
(23)
Operating Expenses
(309)
(226)
(185)
Operating Profit before Impairments
57
(11)
(20)
Non-Operating Income/(Expense)
31
30
6
o Non-Operating Income is down QR (24)m
Profit for the Period
88
19
(14)
215
0
Shipyard
20
8
0
-1
Shipping Agencies
6
-21
165
Ship Management
-28
20
8
6
Container Shipping
129
Revenue Waterfall - 2023 vs 2024
108
Freight Logistics
51
23
2023
Shipyard
Ship
Shipping
Container
Freight
2024
Management
Agencies
Shipping
Logistics
7
Segment Performance - Q1
(All amounts in QR Millions)
Offshore Marine
10% Increase in Revenue and 5% Decrease in Net Profit
- Operating Revenue increased QR 33m
- +18m Services and +10m Vessel Chartering increases driven by higher project income and increased chartering rates
- +5m Industrial Logistics (transferred to Offshore Marine from Maritime & Logistics segment mid 2023) from increased volumes & projects
- Operating Expenses are up QR (31)m
- -16mincreases in Salaries, Wages & Other Benefits driven by increased staffing, including converting 3rd party contractors to fulltime employees
- +15m decrease in Operating Supplies & Expenses driven by reduced 3rd party contractors expense
- -16mincrease in Other Operating Expenses mainly related to one-off favorable reversal of VAT provision recorded in 2023
- -8mincrease in Allocation from Milaha Corporate mainly related to transfer of Industrial Logistics to Offshore Marine
- Non-OperatingExpenses increased by QR (5)m mainly from -4m higher tax provision
Operating Revenue
Salaries, Wages and Other Benefits Operating Supplies and Expenses Rent Expenses Depreciation and Amortisation Provision of Impairment of Trade Receivables Other Operating Expenses Fleet & Technical Expense Allocation Expense Allocation from Milaha Corporate Operating Expenses Operating Profit before Impairments
Non-Operating Income/(Expense) Profit for the Period
2022
2023
2024
290
340
373
(22)
(30)
(45)
(118)
(114)
(98)
(0)
(0)
(1)
(53)
(57)
(57)
2
1
0
(9)
6
(10)
(68)
(72)
(77)
(6)
(5)
(13)
(274)
(271)
(302)
16
69
71
(7)
(2)
(7)
8
67
63
340
Services
94
Harbor Operations
23
Vessel Chartering
192
Industrial Logistics
32
2023
18
10
5
-1
Revenue Waterfall - 2023 vs 2024
Services
Vessel Chartering
Industrial
Harbor
Logistics
Operations
373
112
22
202
37
2024
8
Segment Performance - Q1
(All amounts in QR Millions)
10% Increase in Revenue and 19% Increase in Net Profit
- Operating Revenue increased by QR 6m
- 6m increase from LNG Vessels mainly attributable to favorable one-off items
- Operating Expenses are up QR (4)m
- Excluding Bad Debt Provisions, OpEx is up (2)m vs 2023
- Non-OperatingIncome up QR 29m
- +39m Results from Associates, mainly from our share of Nakilat's results
- -9mResults from Joint Arrangements, mainly from reduced income from our VLGC JV
Gas & Petrochem
2022
2023
2024
Operating Revenue
53
57
63
Salaries, Wages and Other Benefits
(6)
(7)
(8)
Operating Supplies and Expenses
(3)
(5)
(3)
Rent Expenses
(0)
(0)
(0)
Depreciation and Amortisation
(13)
(12)
(12)
Provision of Impairment of Trade Receivables
-
2
-
Other Operating Expenses
(3)
(2)
(3)
Fleet & Technical Expense Allocation
(3)
(0)
(0)
Expense Allocation from Milaha Corporate
(3)
(2)
(2)
Operating Expenses
(30)
(25)
(29)
Operating Profit before Impairments
23
32
34
Non-Operating Income/(Expense)
142
124
152
Profit for the Period
164
156
186
6
0
63
57
LNG Vessels
47
Revenue Waterfall - 2023 vs 2024
53
FSO
10
10
2023
LNG Vessels
FSO
2024
9
Segment Performance - Q1
Trading
(All amounts in QR Millions)
19% Decrease in Revenue and 247% Decrease in bottom line
2022
2023
2024
Operating Revenue
67
58
47
o Decreased sales of bunker and heavy equipment
Salaries, Wages and Other Benefits
(4)
(3)
(7)
Operating Supplies and Expenses
(61)
(47)
(40)
Rent Expenses
(1)
(1)
(1)
Depreciation and Amortisation
(0)
(0)
(0)
Provision of Impairment of Trade Receivables
0
(0)
0
Other Operating Expenses
(1)
(1)
(1)
Expense Allocation from Milaha Corporate
(3)
(3)
(3)
Operating Expenses
(70)
(55)
(51)
Operating Profit before Impairments
(2)
3
(4)
Non-Operating Income/(Expense)
0
0
(0)
Profit for the Period
(2)
3
(4)
58
0
-4
47
Bunker Sales
28
-6
24
Equipment Trading Agencies
15
Revenue Waterfall - 2023 vs 2024
8
Marine Sales & Service
15
15
2023
Marine Sales
Bunker Sales
Equipment
2024
& Service
Trading Agencies
10
