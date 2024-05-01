Q1 2024 Financial Summary Conference Call

Doha, Qatar

May 1, 2024

Consolidated Income Statement - Q1

(All amounts in QR Millions)

Operating Revenue

Salaries, Wages and Other Benefits Operating Supplies and Expenses Rent Expenses Depreciation and Amortisation Provision of Impairment of Trade Receivables Other Operating Expenses Operating Expenses Operating Profit before Impairments

Finance Costs Finance Income Net Gain on Disposal of Property, Vessels & Equipment Share of Results of Associates Share of Results of Joint Arrangements Net Gain on Foreign Exchange Tax for the Year Non-OperatingProfit

Profit for the Period

Non-controlling interest

Net Profit Attributable To Equity Holders Of The Parent

2022 913

(155) (415) (2) (90) (17) (40) (718) 194

(15) 4 0 142 35 2 0 167

361 (1)

360

2023 766

(139) (306) (3) (94) 3 (16) (556) 210

(14) 8 1 115 44 0 0 154

364 (1)

363

2024 747

(173) (236) (2) (98) 7 (37) (539) 208

(7) 4 9 155 1 (0) (5) 157

365 0

365

Revenue

-3%

Operating Profit

-1%

before Impairments

Net Profit

1%

%'s shown vs 2023

913

766

747

360

363

365

2022

2023

2024

2022

2023

2024

Revenue

Net Income

Activities by Segment

  • Port Services
  • Container Shipping
  • Warehousing & Logistics
  • Shipyard
  • Shipping Line Agencies
  • Vessel Charter & Operations
  • Subsea Services
  • Engineering & Construction Services
  • Well Services
  • Harbor Marine Operations
  • Industrial Logistics
  • LNG Transport
  • LPG Transport
  • Floating Storage and
    Offloading (FSO) Operations
  • Heavy Equipment and Truck Agency
  • Bunker Distribution
  • Marine Engine and Lubricants Agency
  • Ship Chandlery
  • Real Estate Development and Management
  • Strategic and Financial Investments

Net Profit, by Segment - Q1

(All amounts in QR Millions)

Unfavorable

Favorable

+19%

%'s shown vs 2023

186

164

+12%

156

134

119

102

88

-5%

67

63

-174%

-247%

19

(14)

8

3

(4)

Offshore

Gas & Petrochem

(2) Trading

Capital

Maritime &

Logistics

2022

2023

2024

Statement of Income, by Segment - Q1 2024

(All amounts in QR Millions)

Maritime &

Gas &

Eliminations/

Logistics

Offshore

Petrochem

Trading

Capital

Corporate

Adjustments

Consolidated

Operating Revenue

165

373

63

47

169

-

(70)

747

Salaries, Wages & Benefits

(74)

(45)

(8)

(7)

(3)

(36)

-

(173)

Operating Supplies & Expenses

(139)

(98)

(3)

(40)

(12)

(3)

60

(236)

Rent

(8)

(1)

(0)

(1)

(1)

(2)

10

(2)

Depreciation & Amortization

(9)

(57)

(12)

(0)

(18)

(1)

-

(98)

Provision of Impairment of Trade Receivables

7

0

-

0

(0)

-

-

7

Other Operating Expenses

(17)

(10)

(3)

(1)

(2)

(5)

0

(37)

Fleet & Technical Expense Allocation

77

(77)

(0)

-

-

-

-

0

Expense Allocation from Milaha Corporate

(23)

(13)

(2)

(3)

(4)

46

-

(0)

Operating Profit before Impairments

(20)

71

34

(4)

127

(0)

(0)

208

Impairment of Property, Vessels and Equipment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Finance Costs

(7)

(11)

(7)

-

(3)

-

21

(7)

Finance Income

7

7

2

0

9

0

(21)

4

Net Gain on Disposal of Property, Vessels & Equipment

9

1

-

-

-

0

-

9

Net Gain on Disposal of Investment Property

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Share of Results of Associates

0

-

154

-

0

-

-

155

Share of Results of Joint Arrangements

(3)

-

4

-

-

-

-

1

Impairment of Available-for-Sale Investments

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Net Gain on Foreign Exchange

0

(0)

(0)

(0)

0

-

-

(0)

Miscellaneous Income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Tax for the Year

-

(4)

(1)

-

-

-

-

(5)

Profit for the Period

(14)

63

186

(4)

133

(0)

-

365

Non-controlling interest

-

-

-

-

0

-

-

0

Net Profit Attributable To Equity Holders Of The Parent

(14)

63

186

(4)

134

(0)

-

365

Statement of Income, by Segment - Q1 2023

(All amounts in QR Millions)

Maritime &

Gas &

Eliminations/

Logistics

Offshore

Petrochem

Trading

Capital

Corporate

Adjustments

Consolidated

Operating Revenue

215

340

57

58

172

0

(76)

766

Salaries, Wages & Benefits

(67)

(30)

(7)

(3)

(5)

(28)

-

(139)

Operating Supplies & Expenses

(175)

(114)

(5)

(47)

(28)

(3)

66

(306)

Rent

(9)

(0)

(0)

(1)

(1)

(2)

10

(3)

Depreciation & Amortization

(7)

(57)

(12)

(0)

(17)

(1)

-

(94)

Provision of Impairment of Trade Receivables

0

1

2

(0)

(0)

-

-

3

Other Operating Expenses

(15)

6

(2)

(1)

1

(5)

0

(16)

Fleet & Technical Expense Allocation

72

(72)

(0)

-

-

-

-

0

Expense Allocation from Milaha Corporate

(25)

(5)

(2)

(3)

(4)

39

-

(0)

Operating Profit before Impairments

(11)

69

32

3

118

0

0

210

Impairment of Property, Vessels and Equipment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Finance Costs

(2)

(9)

(7)

-

(0)

-

4

(14)

Finance Income

-

5

4

0

3

-

(4)

8

Net Gain on Disposal of Property, Vessels & Equipment

-

1

-

-

-

-

-

1

Net Gain on Disposal of Investment Property

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Share of Results of Associates

0

-

115

-

(0)

-

-

115

Share of Results of Joint Arrangements

32

-

12

-

-

-

-

44

Impairment of Available-for-Sale Investments

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Net Gain on Foreign Exchange

0

0

(0)

(0)

0

(0)

-

0

Miscellaneous Income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Tax for the Year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Profit for the Period

19

67

156

3

120

(0)

0

364

Non-controlling interest

-

-

-

-

(1)

-

-

(1)

Net Profit Attributable To Equity Holders Of The Parent

19

67

156

3

119

(0)

0

363

Segment Performance - Q1

(All amounts in QR Millions)

Maritime & Logistics

23% Decrease in Revenue and 174% Decrease in Net Profit

  1. Operating Revenue decreased QR (49)m
    • -21mContainer Shipping driven by lower rates vs the same period in 2023
    • -28mFreight Logistics due to lower freight volumes & warehouse utilization
  1. Operating Expenses are down QR 41m
    • 36m decrease in Operating Supplies & Expenses tied to lower logistics volumes and reduced pass-through container shipping expenses
    • 7m swing in bad debt provisions related to successful recovery of outstanding debts

2022

2023

2024

Operating Revenue

366

215

165

Salaries, Wages and Other Benefits

(87)

(67)

(74)

Operating Supplies and Expenses

(228)

(175)

(139)

Rent Expenses

(10)

(9)

(8)

Depreciation and Amortisation

(7)

(7)

(9)

Provision of Impairment of Trade Receivables

(3)

0

7

Other Operating Expenses

(18)

(15)

(17)

Fleet & Technical Expense Allocation

71

72

77

Expense Allocation from Milaha Corporate

(27)

(25)

(23)

Operating Expenses

(309)

(226)

(185)

Operating Profit before Impairments

57

(11)

(20)

Non-Operating Income/(Expense)

31

30

6

o Non-Operating Income is down QR (24)m

Profit for the Period

88

19

(14)

215

0

Shipyard

20

8

0

-1

Shipping Agencies

6

-21

165

Ship Management

-28

20

8

6

Container Shipping

129

Revenue Waterfall - 2023 vs 2024

108

Freight Logistics

51

23

2023

Shipyard

Ship

Shipping

Container

Freight

2024

Management

Agencies

Shipping

Logistics

Segment Performance - Q1

(All amounts in QR Millions)

Offshore Marine

10% Increase in Revenue and 5% Decrease in Net Profit

  1. Operating Revenue increased QR 33m
    • +18m Services and +10m Vessel Chartering increases driven by higher project income and increased chartering rates
    • +5m Industrial Logistics (transferred to Offshore Marine from Maritime & Logistics segment mid 2023) from increased volumes & projects
  1. Operating Expenses are up QR (31)m
    • -16mincreases in Salaries, Wages & Other Benefits driven by increased staffing, including converting 3rd party contractors to fulltime employees
    • +15m decrease in Operating Supplies & Expenses driven by reduced 3rd party contractors expense
    • -16mincrease in Other Operating Expenses mainly related to one-off favorable reversal of VAT provision recorded in 2023
    • -8mincrease in Allocation from Milaha Corporate mainly related to transfer of Industrial Logistics to Offshore Marine
  1. Non-OperatingExpenses increased by QR (5)m mainly from -4m higher tax provision

Operating Revenue

Salaries, Wages and Other Benefits Operating Supplies and Expenses Rent Expenses Depreciation and Amortisation Provision of Impairment of Trade Receivables Other Operating Expenses Fleet & Technical Expense Allocation Expense Allocation from Milaha Corporate Operating Expenses Operating Profit before Impairments

Non-Operating Income/(Expense) Profit for the Period

2022

2023

2024

290

340

373

(22)

(30)

(45)

(118)

(114)

(98)

(0)

(0)

(1)

(53)

(57)

(57)

2

1

0

(9)

6

(10)

(68)

(72)

(77)

(6)

(5)

(13)

(274)

(271)

(302)

16

69

71

(7)

(2)

(7)

8

67

63

340

Services

94

Harbor Operations

23

Vessel Chartering

192

Industrial Logistics

32

2023

18

10

5

-1

Revenue Waterfall - 2023 vs 2024

Services

Vessel Chartering

Industrial

Harbor

Logistics

Operations

373

112

22

202

37

2024

Segment Performance - Q1

(All amounts in QR Millions)

10% Increase in Revenue and 19% Increase in Net Profit

  1. Operating Revenue increased by QR 6m
    • 6m increase from LNG Vessels mainly attributable to favorable one-off items
  1. Operating Expenses are up QR (4)m
    • Excluding Bad Debt Provisions, OpEx is up (2)m vs 2023
  1. Non-OperatingIncome up QR 29m
    • +39m Results from Associates, mainly from our share of Nakilat's results
    • -9mResults from Joint Arrangements, mainly from reduced income from our VLGC JV

Gas & Petrochem

2022

2023

2024

Operating Revenue

53

57

63

Salaries, Wages and Other Benefits

(6)

(7)

(8)

Operating Supplies and Expenses

(3)

(5)

(3)

Rent Expenses

(0)

(0)

(0)

Depreciation and Amortisation

(13)

(12)

(12)

Provision of Impairment of Trade Receivables

-

2

-

Other Operating Expenses

(3)

(2)

(3)

Fleet & Technical Expense Allocation

(3)

(0)

(0)

Expense Allocation from Milaha Corporate

(3)

(2)

(2)

Operating Expenses

(30)

(25)

(29)

Operating Profit before Impairments

23

32

34

Non-Operating Income/(Expense)

142

124

152

Profit for the Period

164

156

186

6

0

63

57

LNG Vessels

47

Revenue Waterfall - 2023 vs 2024

53

FSO

10

10

2023

LNG Vessels

FSO

2024

Segment Performance - Q1

Trading

(All amounts in QR Millions)

19% Decrease in Revenue and 247% Decrease in bottom line

2022

2023

2024

Operating Revenue

67

58

47

o Decreased sales of bunker and heavy equipment

Salaries, Wages and Other Benefits

(4)

(3)

(7)

Operating Supplies and Expenses

(61)

(47)

(40)

Rent Expenses

(1)

(1)

(1)

Depreciation and Amortisation

(0)

(0)

(0)

Provision of Impairment of Trade Receivables

0

(0)

0

Other Operating Expenses

(1)

(1)

(1)

Expense Allocation from Milaha Corporate

(3)

(3)

(3)

Operating Expenses

(70)

(55)

(51)

Operating Profit before Impairments

(2)

3

(4)

Non-Operating Income/(Expense)

0

0

(0)

Profit for the Period

(2)

3

(4)

58

0

-4

47

Bunker Sales

28

-6

24

Equipment Trading Agencies

15

Revenue Waterfall - 2023 vs 2024

8

Marine Sales & Service

15

15

2023

Marine Sales

Bunker Sales

Equipment

2024

& Service

Trading Agencies

