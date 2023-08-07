H1 2023 Financial Summary Conference Call

Doha, Qatar

August 7, 2023

Consolidated Income Statement - H1

(All amounts in QR Millions)

2021

2022

2023

Operating Revenue

1,373

1,774

1,511

Salaries, Wages and Other Benefits

(305)

(313)

(304)

Operating Supplies and Expenses

(618)

(858)

(615)

Rent Expenses

(3)

(4)

(5)

Depreciation and Amortisation

(183)

(185)

(192)

Provision of Impairment of Trade Receivables

(11)

(23)

3

Other Operating Expenses

(109)

(81)

(54)

Operating Expenses

(1,229)

(1,463)

(1,167)

Operating Profit before Impairments

144

310

344

Impairment of Property, Vessels and Equipment

(12)

-

-

Finance Costs

(39)

(29)

(27)

Finance Income

16

7

9

Net Gain on Disposal of Property, Vessels & Equipmen

(5)

1

4

Share of Results of Associates

226

275

248

Share of Results of Joint Arrangements

105

76

69

Net Gain on Foreign Exchange

3

1

0

Tax for the Year

-

-

-

Non-Operating Profit

295

332

304

Profit for the Period

439

642

648

Non-controlling interest

(1)

(1)

(0)

Net Profit Attributable To Equity Holders Of The

438

641

648

Parent

Revenue

-15%

Operating Profit

11%

before Impairments

Net Profit

1%

%'s shown vs 2022

1,774

1,511

1,373

641

648

438

2021

2022

2023

2021

2022

2023

Revenue

Net Income

2015

2

Activities by Segment

  • Port Services
  • Container Shipping
  • Warehousing & Logistics
  • Shipyard
  • Shipping Line Agencies
  • Vessel Charter & Operations
  • Diving & Subsea Services
  • Construction and Maintenance Services
  • Well Services
  • Harbor Marine Operations
  • LNG Transport
  • LPG Transport
  • Floating Storage and
    Offloading (FSO) Operations
  • Heavy Equipment and Truck Agency
  • Bunker Distribution
  • Marine Engine and Lubricants Agency
  • Ship Chandlery
  • Real Estate Development and Management
  • Strategic and Financial Investments

3

Net Profit, by Segment - H1

(All amounts in QR Millions)

Unfavorable

Favorable

+6%

%'s shown vs 2022

326

307

259

+27%

182

+344%

162

128

124

127

70

-84%

30

+134%

29

1

(4)

(12)

(3) Trading

Maritime &

Offshore

Gas & Petrochem

Capital

Logistics

2021

2022

2023

4

Statement of Income, by Segment -H1 2023

(All amounts in QR Millions)

5

