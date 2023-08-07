Qatar Navigation QPSC is a Qatar-based public shareholding maritime and logistics company, which provides integrated transport and supply chain solutions. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged primarily in marine transport, acting as agent to foreign shipping lines, offshore services, sale of heavy vehicles, ship repair, fabrication and installation of offshore structures, land transport, chartering of vessels, real estate, investment in listed and unlisted securities, trading of aggregates, building materials and the operation of a travel agency. It is organized into the following business segments: Milaha Capital, Milaha Maritime and Logistics, Milaha Offshore, Milaha Trading, Milaha Gas and Petrochem and Milaha Corporate. Its subsidiaries include: Qatar Shipping Co QSC, Halul Offshore Services Co WLL, Macgregor Qatar Navigation Co WLL, Peninsula LNG Transport No 2 Ltd and Iraq Qatar Transport and Shipping Services Co Ltd, among others.