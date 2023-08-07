H1 2023 Financial Summary Conference Call
Doha, Qatar
August 7, 2023
Consolidated Income Statement - H1
(All amounts in QR Millions)
2021
2022
2023
Operating Revenue
1,373
1,774
1,511
Salaries, Wages and Other Benefits
(305)
(313)
(304)
Operating Supplies and Expenses
(618)
(858)
(615)
Rent Expenses
(3)
(4)
(5)
Depreciation and Amortisation
(183)
(185)
(192)
Provision of Impairment of Trade Receivables
(11)
(23)
3
Other Operating Expenses
(109)
(81)
(54)
Operating Expenses
(1,229)
(1,463)
(1,167)
Operating Profit before Impairments
144
310
344
Impairment of Property, Vessels and Equipment
(12)
-
-
Finance Costs
(39)
(29)
(27)
Finance Income
16
7
9
Net Gain on Disposal of Property, Vessels & Equipmen
(5)
1
4
Share of Results of Associates
226
275
248
Share of Results of Joint Arrangements
105
76
69
Net Gain on Foreign Exchange
3
1
0
Tax for the Year
-
-
-
Non-Operating Profit
295
332
304
Profit for the Period
439
642
648
Non-controlling interest
(1)
(1)
(0)
Net Profit Attributable To Equity Holders Of The
438
641
648
Parent
Revenue
-15%
Operating Profit
11%
before Impairments
Net Profit
1%
%'s shown vs 2022
1,774
1,511
1,373
641
648
438
2021
2022
2023
2021
2022
2023
Revenue
Net Income
2015
2
Activities by Segment
- Port Services
- Container Shipping
- Warehousing & Logistics
- Shipyard
- Shipping Line Agencies
- Vessel Charter & Operations
- Diving & Subsea Services
- Construction and Maintenance Services
- Well Services
- Harbor Marine Operations
- LNG Transport
- LPG Transport
- Floating Storage and
Offloading (FSO) Operations
- Heavy Equipment and Truck Agency
- Bunker Distribution
- Marine Engine and Lubricants Agency
- Ship Chandlery
- Real Estate Development and Management
- Strategic and Financial Investments
3
Net Profit, by Segment - H1
(All amounts in QR Millions)
Unfavorable
Favorable
+6%
%'s shown vs 2022
326
307
259
+27%
182
+344%
162
128
124
127
70
-84%
30
+134%
29
1
(4)
(12)
(3) Trading
Maritime &
Offshore
Gas & Petrochem
Capital
Logistics
2021
2022
2023
4
Statement of Income, by Segment -H1 2023
(All amounts in QR Millions)
5
