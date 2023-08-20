Qatari German Company for Medical Devices QPSC is a Qatar-based public shareholding company primarily engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of medical devices in the Middle East. The Company manufactures single-use disposable syringes. The Company's products include Q JectUltra, which is an Insulin syringe, serving as a tool in diabetic care; Q Flow, which is designed for infusion therapy; Q Need is a single use hypodermic needle; Q Ject, which is a single use syringe specifically designed for the curative medications, and Q Safe, which is designed for healthcare workers. The Company exports its products to foreign countries.