Equities QGMD QA0001200763
|End-of-day quote Qatar Exchange - 06:00:00 2023-08-05 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2.410 QAR
|+0.37%
|-1.67%
|+91.73%
|Mar. 16
|Qatari German Company for Medical Devices (Q.P.S.C.) Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
|CI
|Mar. 16
|Qatari German Company for Medical Devices (Q.P.S.C.) Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
|CI
Transcript : Qatari German Company for Medical Devices (Q.P.S.C.), Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 20, 2023
Today at 06:30 am
Presentation Operator MessageOperator (Operator)Hello, everyone, and welcome to Qatari German Medical Devices Comp...
This article is reserved for subscribers
More about the company
Qatari German Company for Medical Devices QPSC is a Qatar-based public shareholding company primarily engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of medical devices in the Middle East. The Company manufactures single-use disposable syringes. The Company's products include Q JectUltra, which is an Insulin syringe, serving as a tool in diabetic care; Q Flow, which is designed for infusion therapy; Q Need is a single use hypodermic needle; Q Ject, which is a single use syringe specifically designed for the curative medications, and Q Safe, which is designed for healthcare workers. The Company exports its products to foreign countries.
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+91.73%
|76 M $
|-7.81%
|80 M $
|-7.02%
|85 M $
|-34.52%
|59 M $
|-29.00%
|57 M $
|+2.61%
|57 M $
|+33.83%
|56 M $
|-3.91%
|55 M $
|0.00%
|100 M $
|-51.03%
|50 M $