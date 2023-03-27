Advanced search
    QIGD   QA000A0NA0T7

QATARI INVESTORS GROUP Q.P.S.C.

(QIGD)
End-of-day quote Qatar Exchange  -  2023-03-21
1.719 QAR   -7.63%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Qatari Investors Q P S C : Dividend Distribution Notice

03/27/2023 | 04:48am EDT
Qatari Investors Group is pleased to inform its valued shareholders that it will start distributing cash dividends to shareholders as of 28/03/2023 according to the following distribution process:

Shareholders who own less than 1% of the Company's capital

Shareholders who have recently updated their QCSD profiles their dividends will be transferred to their respective bank accounts. Other shareholders who have not updated their QCSD profiles shall coordinate with Qatar National Bank (QNB) branches to collect their dividends.

Shareholders who own more than 1% of the Company's capital

The Company has assigned a VIP office to distribute the dividends at its head office in Lusail.

In case the dividends were not received, please contact the company's Investor relation office.

For more information, Click here

Attachments

Disclaimer

Qatari Investors Group QSC published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 08:47:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about QATARI INVESTORS GROUP Q.P.S.C.
04:48aQatari Investors Q P S C : Dividend Distribution Notice
PU
03/08Qatari Investors Q P S C : Annual Report 2022
PU
02/16Manchester United Reportedly Receives Offer From Saudi Arabia Ahead of Friday Deadline
MT
02/16Qatari Investors Planning Approximately $6 Billion Opening bid for Manchester United
MT
02/16Galeries Lafayette in exclusive talks to sell BHV Marais store in Paris
RE
02/14Marketmind: Don't break my heart
RE
02/13Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Higher in Afternoon Trading
MT
02/13Sector Update: Consumer
MT
02/13Manchester United May Receive Bid From Qatari Investors Soon
MT
02/13Qatari Investors Reportedly Preparing 'Imminent' Bi..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 744 M 204 M 204 M
Net income 2022 192 M 52,8 M 52,8 M
Net Debt 2022 392 M 108 M 108 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 8,90%
Capitalization 2 107 M 579 M 579 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,78x
EV / Sales 2022 3,35x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 27,5%
Chart QATARI INVESTORS GROUP Q.P.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Qatari Investors Group Q.P.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QATARI INVESTORS GROUP Q.P.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Joseph Abdo Chief Executive Officer
Ahmed Tawfiq Chief Financial Officer
Abdulla bin Nasser Al-Misnad Chairman
Akram El-Amin Chief Administration Officer
Hamad bin Faisal bin Thani Al-Thani Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QATARI INVESTORS GROUP Q.P.S.C.1.96%579
HOLCIM LTD17.08%35 952
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED2.20%21 480
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD9.51%11 644
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED9.54%11 175
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC10.34%10 554
