Qatari Investors Q P S C : Dividend Distribution Notice

Qatari Investors Group is pleased to inform its valued shareholders that it will start distributing cash dividends to shareholders as of 28/03/2023 according to the following distribution process:

Shareholders who own less than 1% of the Company's capital

Shareholders who have recently updated their QCSD profiles their dividends will be transferred to their respective bank accounts. Other shareholders who have not updated their QCSD profiles shall coordinate with Qatar National Bank (QNB) branches to collect their dividends.

Shareholders who own more than 1% of the Company's capital

The Company has assigned a VIP office to distribute the dividends at its head office in Lusail.

In case the dividends were not received, please contact the company's Investor relation office.

For more information, Click here