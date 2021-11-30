Qatari Investors Q S C : GROUP POSTPONES THE EGM TO 2/1/2022 DUE TO LACK OF QUORUM

QATARI INVESTORS GROUP (Q.P.S.C.)

Invitation to attend the Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting

Dear shareholders, due to the lack of a quorum for the second Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting, we invite you to attend the Third Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting, which will be held physically and virtually on Sunday, January 02, 2022, at 4:30 pm at the company's headquarters in Lusail area. Hence, at least one hour before the scheduled time of the meeting, the shareholders are kindly requested to be physically or virtually present in the meeting room in order to register their attendance and respective number of shares.

To attend virtually, the interested shareholders are requested to provide the following information and documents by sending an email to the email address below:

Alphaqatar2020@gmail.com

A copy of the ID card - Mobile Number - NIN - a copy of the proxy and supporting documents for the representatives of individuals and legal entities.

The link for participating in the meeting will be sent electronically to those shareholders who have expressed their interest in attending the meeting virtually and whose contact details are received. Virtually attending shareholders will be able to discuss the agenda, address questions to the Board of Directors or the External Auditor by sending their questions or comments in the discussion box during the meeting.

Meeting agenda:

Amending the company's articles of association number (3, 14, 31, 32, 35, 36, 37, 46, 47, 50, 51, 53, 54, 59 and 60), all articles have been published on the websites of the company and Qatar Stock Exchange. Autorizing the Board of Directors and the senior executive management to process the amendments and execute them before the concerned authorities

Qatari Investors Group

Reminder:

1- Every Shareholder has the right to authorize another person to attend the meeting on his behalf, provided that such an authorization be special and in writing and the authorized deputy should be a shareholder. However, a Board member may not be deputized for this purpose. In all respect, the number of shares held by a deputy in this capacity should not exceed 5% of the Company's total shares, i.e. 62,163,389. In case the shareholder is a corporate person (company, establishment, etc) the representative of the Shareholder who will attend the meeting should present a written authorization from the company/establishment duly signed and stamped per normal practice to be able to attend the meeting.

2- To view the proposed amendments, please visit the company's website https://www.qatariinvestors.com

3- This invitation shall be deemed as a legal announcement for all shareholders without the need to send a special invitation by mail in accordance with the provisions of Law No. 11 of the Year 2015, promulgating the Commercial Companies Law and its amendments.

(The invitation to this meeting has been made based on article (57) of QIG AOA and article (138) of the

Law No. 11 of 2015 amended by Law No. 8 of 2021)

P.O. Box: 22504 Doha, Qatar - Tel.: +974 4474 7000 / Ext. 7077 - Fax: +974 44860976 Web: www.qatariinvestors.com